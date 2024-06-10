Best Genshin Impact Emilie build: Artifacts, weapons, teams, and talent priority, as per leaks

Genshin Impact 4.8 update will arrive with a new 5-star character, Emilie. The famous Fontaine perfumer is a Dendro Polerarm user with a unique kit that revolves around triggering Burning reactions and buffing damage the entire party deals to burning enemies. She is the first character who has a kit meant for Burning and other related reactions.

Those who plan to continue using Burning or Burgeon might be curious about Emilie's best build. In this article, you will learn everything about her build in Genshin Impact including her artifacts, teams, weapons, and more.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer.

Best artifacts for Emilie in Genshin Impact

Best artifacts for Emilie (Image via HoYoverse)

Let's look at the best artifact sets for Emilie's builds in Genshin Impact:

4-pc Unfinished Reverie

4-pc Golden Troupe

4-pc Deepwood Memories

Unfinished Reverie is the best-in-slot artifact set to farm for Emilie. It can be farmed from the Faded Theatre, Fontaine's artifact domain located in the Nostoi region. Those who don't want to farm these can also opt for Golden Troupe and Deepwood Memories which players must have already farmed for other Fontaine characters.

For her artifact's main stats, choose the following:

Sands: ATK%

ATK% Goblet: Dendro DMG%

Dendro DMG% Circlet: CRIT-Rate or CRIT-Damage

Although Emilie's kit revolves around triggering burning reactions herself or from her party members, her main damage comes from ATK multipliers and not the burning reaction's DoT damage. This implies you will need to focus on CRIT stats instead of Elemental Mastery.

Best weapons for Emilie in Genshin Impact

Here are the best polearm weapons for Emilie's best builds:

Lumidouce Elegy (CRIT-Rate)

Staff of Scarlet Sands (CRIT-Rate)

Primordial Jade Winged Spear (CRIT-Rate)

Calamity Queller (ATK%)

Deathmatch (CRIT-Rate)

Kitain Cross Spear (EM)

Moonpiercer (EM)

Dragon's Bane (EM)

Lumidouce Elegy is an upcoming 5-star polearm and Emilie's signature weapon. That said, there are 5-star alternatives available. Players can also use EM weapons such as Kitain Cross Spear, Moonpiercer, and Dragon's Bane to increase Emilie's Burning DoT damage.

Talents priority for best Emilie build in Genshin Impact

Here is a quick overview of Emilie's talent priority:

Elemental Skill Elemental Burst Normal Attacks (NA)

Emilie is a sub-DPS who relies on her Elemental Skill as the primary source of damage. When cast, her skill will summon a lamp that will deal Dendro DMG to nearby enemies and provide other team-wide effects. Her Elemental Burst attacks all enemies within the range. Emilie's normal attacks, on the other hand, don't contribute much unless you infuse it with other elements using C6 Bennett and other similar abilities.

Best Emilie teams in Genshin Impact

One of Emilie's best teams (Image via HoYoverse)

As a Dendro sub-DPS, Emilie will perform wonderfully in Pyro-based teams. Here is a list of the best team composition for her:

Emilie + Bennett + Xiangling + Kazuha

Emilie + Bennett + Xiangling + Nahida

Emilie + Bennett + Xiangling + Wriothesley

Emilie + Bennett + Kazuha + Arlecchino

Emilie + Thoma + Nahida + Yoimiya

Emilie + Nahida + Dehya + Thoma

Emilie + Nahida + Nilou + Kokomi

You will always want to pair her with another Dendro character to trigger Burning reactions herself or from party members consistently. Excluding Pyro characters, you can also pair her with units like Nilou, Furina, or Kokomi for Burgeon reactions and damage in Genshin Impact.

