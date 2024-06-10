Best Genshin Impact Emilie weapons as per leaks

Emilie is an upcoming playable character confirmed to debut in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.8 banners. According to her kit leaks, she will be a 5-star Polearm unit who can deal off-field Dendro damage and provide increased DMG buffs against burning enemies. Emilie is the first character with a unique kit that is centered around Burning Reactions. Many players may be looking forward to her debut, interested in her best weapon options.

This article is a comprehensive guide highlighting all the best Polearm weapons for Emilie in Genshin Impact. It also includes her signature weapon and other alternatives.

Disclaimer: The article is based on Emilie's leaked kit, which is subject to change. Readers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt.

Best Genshin Impact Emilie weapons for damage

best polearms for Emilie damage build (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can build Emilie as their typical on-field or off-field DPS unit with CRIT stats. This build focuses on dealing with Dendro DMG from her elemental skill and burst. Let us look at the best weapons for her damage build:

Trending

Lumidouce Elegy

Expand Tweet

Base ATK: 608

608 CRIT-Rate: 33.1%

Based on the beta leaks, the Lumidouce Elegy is an upcoming 5-star bow and Emilie's signature weapon in Genshin Impact. As her signature polearm, the 5-star weapon is tailor-made to complement her kit. The Lumidouce Elegy provides decent stats, while the passive provides ATK buff and DMG buff and restores energy to the wielder.

Staff of the Scarlet Sands

Staff of the Scarlet Sands (Image via HoYoverse)

Base ATK: 542

542 CRIT-Rate: 44.1%

The Staff of the Scarlet Sands is one of the best polearm weapons, an excellent choice for Emilie in Genshin Impact.

The passive effect will offer bonus ATK based on the wielder's Elemental Mastery. When an elemental skill hits enemies, the wielder will gain more bonus ATK from EM — this can be stacked three times. The passive has great synergy with Emilie. whose kit relies on her elemental skill for damage and EM for Burning Reactions.

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear

Primordial Jade-Winged Spear (Image via HoYoverse)

Base ATK: 674

674 CRIT-Rate: 22.1%

The Primordial Jade-Winged Spear is a 5-star polearm that can be obtained from permanent and weapon banners. It is a great option for Emilie who needs tons of ATK to deal high damage. With high base ATK, the 5-star weapon provides tons of ATK buffs from the passive effect. Players can gain a total of seven stacks, and possessing all stacks further increases the DMG dealt.

Best Genshin Impact Emilie weapons for support

Alternatively, Emilie can also be built as a support unit in Genshin Impact, where players can configure her kit with EM. While she can no longer deal CRIT-based damage, the full EM build will dish out higher Burning Reaction damage and DoT (damage-over-time) numbers. Do keep in mind that her signature weapon, the Lumidouce Elegy, is the best 5-star support option for her.

Those who aren't getting her signature weapon can opt for these alternatives for Emilie's support build in Genshin Impact.

Kitain Cross Spear

Kitain Cross Spear (Image via HoYoverse)

Base ATK: 565

565 Elemental Mastery: 110

The Kitan Cross Spear is a 4-star craftable weapon from Inazuma and a reliable F2P option for Emilie. The passive increases elemental skill DMG and restores energy when elemental skill hits an enemy. Both these effects can be triggered when the wielder is off-field, and the weapon also has excellent buffs for Emilie to take advantage of.

Moonpiercer

Moonpiercer (Image via HoYoverse)

Base ATK: 565

565 Elemental Mastery: 110

The Moonpiercer is another 4-star craftable weapon and a great F2P alternative, one whose blueprint can be found in Sumeru. When equipped, it will drop a leaf whenever Emilie triggers a Burning Reaction. Picking this leaf grants ATK buffs, which is a great addition to Emilie's overall damage.

Dragon's Bane

Dragon's Bane (Image via HoYoverse)

Base ATK: 454

454 Elemental Mastery: 221

Lastly, we have the Dragon's Bane. This is a 4-star gacha weapon that can provide Emilie with tons of Elemental Mastery (EM) in Genshin Impact. The passive effect increases damage against enemies affected by Pyro, which works in Emilie's favor as she can constantly trigger Burning Reactions.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.