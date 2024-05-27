Genshin Impact Emilie weapon stats, type and passive leaks

Emilie is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact. She is a Fontanian who is well-known in the nation for her perfumes and is well-acquainted with some of the existing characters. While HoYoverse has yet to reveal anything official, the latest leaks have unveiled details about her kit and weapon stats. Rumors suggest her expected debut to take place in version 4.8 update as a 5-star Dendro Polearm character.

In addition, the leaks also unveil information about her signature weapon and its stats. Here is everything you need to know about Emilie and her weapons from the latest Genshin Impact leaks.

Disclaimer: The information in the article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 4.8 leaks about Emilie, her passive, and more

Popular leaks such as Team Mew and Foul have released new information about Emilie. According to their latest leaks, she is expected to debut as a 5-star character in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.8 update. Players will have to wait until 4.8 drip marketing posts expected on June 3 or June 4, 2024, to confirm the leaks about her.

She is rumored to be a Dendro Polearm character with the following ascension passives:

Increases Burn DMG by 30%

Reduces Burn DMG received by 95%

From the list above, we can speculate that Emilie will have a kit centered around Burning and Burgeon reactions.

While these reactions have tons of damage potential, the general playerbase avoids using them due to self-damage and character synergy. If the rumors are true, Emilie could be the first character who will take full advantage of these reactions and create a new meta around her.

Genshin Impact Emilie weapon leaks

As mentioned earlier, Emilie will be a polearm user and will debut with her signature weapon like most limited 5-star characters. The latest leaks also unveil Emilie's signature weapon and her stats. Here is a quick overview:

Base ATK: 608

CRIT Rate: 33.1%

As shown above, it is a 5-star polearm with high base ATK and decent CRIT stats. We can speculate that Emilie could be a main or sub-damage dealer and will introduce a new meta related to Burning or Burgeon reactions.

Another source, Sedum Leaks, has shared information about her weapon's passive effects. Here is a quick overview:

Increases ATK by 15%

Triggering Burning reaction gives one stack

Max two stacks

Each stack grants 10% DMG%

Keep in mind that these passive effects are currently flagged as "sus leaks" by r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks.

