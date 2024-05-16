Genshin Impact 4.8 and Emilie leaks: Expected drip marketing, concept arts, and more

Genshin Impact 4.8 leaks have unveiled new information about the mysterious character Emilie, She's a Fontainian perfumer who is acquainted with Chevreuse and many other characters from the Hydro nation. Rumors suggest that HoYoverse will officially reveal her in the upcoming drip marketing. These posts are usually dropped prior to the new version update.

Thus, players can expect to see Emilie's drip marketing before the 4.7 update launches. This will reveal her official appearance which is still unknown, except for some concept art that was leaked previously.

This article will cover everything about the latest 4.8 update and Emilie leaks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks about upcoming version 4.8 and Emilie, which are subject to change. Reader's discretion is advised.

Genshin Impact 4.8 Leaks: Excpected drip marketing for Emilie, concept art, and more

Genshin Impact officials follow a strict patch update schedule unless they encounter unforeseen circumstances. According to the ongoing 4.6 update schedule, players can safely expect the upcoming version 4.7 update to launch on June 05, 2024.

Based on the previous precedence, developers will also post drip marketing posts, revealing the new character that will debut in future patches. A reliable source, projectENKA claims that players will get Emilie to appear in the abovementioned drip marketing, expected to drop on June 3, 2024.

If confirmed, Emilie will debut as a playable character in the upcoming 4.8 banners. Genshin Impact players will finally get official information about Emilie's official character design, vision, and more.

Except for her concept arts, no other leaks have been shared by reliable sources that hint at her vision or kit details.

Since Fontaine's release, many Emilie concept art leaks have been circulated in the community. The Twitter/ X post above contains a compilation of all the concept art leaks. Keep in mind that there is a chance the official look of the Fontaine character would vary from these design concepts.

Other Genshin Impact 4.8 leaks

Other leaks shared by hxg_diluc claim that version 4.8 will feature the annual summer event. This summer place is expected to introduce new features, mini-games, and interesting lore for players to enjoy. Based on rumors, you might even get to ride a dragon, which is a test for an upcoming exploration system in Natlan.

The upcoming summer event will be organized by one of the Hexenzirkel Witches. The previous iterations of the summer events were all organized by Alice. However, this upcoming event might be hosted by somebody else.

