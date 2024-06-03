Genshin Impact reveals Emilie: Release speculation, leaks, and kit rumors

Genshin Impact has revealed a new playable character named Emilie via drip marketing. She is a Dendro unit and will be released in the upcoming version 4.8 update, which is also the final Fontaine patch. Although the version 4.8 beta is yet to begin, Emilie's potential kit has already leaked. She is expected to be a 5-star unit that uses a Polearm and supposedly specializes in dealing Burn DMG to enemies.

This article will cover Emilie's expected release date in Genshin Impact and briefly discuss her leaked kit.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.8: Emilie's arrival speculations and kit leaks

Emilie will be introduced in the 4.8 update

HoYoverse has confirmed Emilie will be released in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.8 update by drip marketing her two days before the release of version 4.7. Since each patch lasts six weeks, it is safe to assume that version 4.8 will likely go live on July 17, 2024. Unfortunately, there is no official info on whether the renowned perfumer from Fontaine will debut in the first half or second.

Therefore, Travelers can expect Emilie to be released on one of the following dates:

Phase I: July 17, 2024

Phase II: August 6, 2024

Since Emilie is a new character, there's a good chance that she will be in the first half.

Emilie kit and weapon leaks

According to the leaks via Sedum and @ProjectENKA1, Emilie is a 5-star Dendro character and her weapon of choice is a Polearm. In addition, the leaker claims that the perfumer from Fontaine might specialize in dealing Burn DMG as one of her passive talents provides a 30% Burn DMG bonus. She also reduces the damage to self by Burn reaction by 95%.

As mentioned earlier, Emilie is expected to be a Polearm user. Luckily, there's also some info on her potential signature weapon. It is speculated that it has a Base ATK of 608 and a 33.1% CRIT Rate bonus from its secondary stat at level 90. Meanwhile, its passive increases the user's ATK by 15%. There's also a stackable 20% DMG bonus that is obtained after triggering a Burning reaction.

While the additional DMG bonus from the passive might not be achievable by most characters, it still appears to be a decent 5-star weapon because of the ATK boost and CRIT Rate bonus. However, the info is still based on leaks so Travelers must take it with a grain of salt.

