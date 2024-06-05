Genshin Impact Emilie gameplay leaks: Skill, Burst, renders, entry and idle animations

Genshin Impact's recent drip marketing has confirmed Emilie's debut in the upcoming version 4.8 update. Soon after the official announcement of her arrival, leakers started sharing gameplay leaks that showed her Elemental Skill, Burst, Idle animation, and much more. In addition, fans have also received different model-render leaks that depict her character design and height.

This article will cover everything you need to know about Emilie's kit based on the information offered by the latest Genshin Impact gameplay leaks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Reader's discretion is advised.

Genshin Impact Emilie gameplay animations and renders leaked

Emilie is an upcoming 5-star character in the Genshin Impact 4.8 update and is expected to be a Dendro Polearm user. New leaks from reliable sources, such as TeamMew, Kumadayo, etc. have shared gameplay footage showcasing Emilie's abilities.

According to the leaked footage, she can perform four consecutive hits with her normal attacks and an upward slash with her charged attacks.

Elemental Skill

When Emilie casts her Elemental Skill, she will summon a large green lantern. In the footage, the lantern doesn't do anything after being conjured. Speculation suggests that the lantern only works when it has enemies nearby, but currently, there is no information about its functions.

Elemental Burst

When Emilie cast her Elemental Burst, she summons another lantern decorated with flowers. This seems to destroy any existing lanterns on the field and drop Dendro attacks from the sky over a large radius.

Since the leaked footage doesn't have enemies, no information is available on whether the Dendro attack is aimed at enemies or if they fall randomly inside the radius.

Idle animations

Similar to other 5-stars, Emilie has two idle animations. In one of them, you can see her use perfume on a feather and smell it. The other idle animation shows her holding a lantern and looking around.

Emilie's party screen entry animation

Genshin Impact leakers have also provided her potential party screen entry animation. When you switch to Emilie on this screen, she performs an elegant spin as she enters the party. Her leaked party screen pose portrays her as someone who is very sophisticated and graceful.

Emilie's model renders leaks

Another reliable leaker, Mero, has shared the model render leaks with the community. This provides a 360 view of her character design. Many in the community speculated that she would use a tall female model, but the new leaks suggest that Emilie will use a medium female model similar to Ayaka.

