Genshin Impact 4.8 release speculation and leaks

Genshin Impact's 4.8 update is expected to go live on July 17, 2024, and is touted as the last one in the Fontaine saga. It is expected the narrative may shift towards the Natlan region following its conclusion. According to the official drip marketing, version 4.8 will see Emilie debut as a brand-new playable character. She is expected to be a 5-star unit from the Dendro element.

While Emilie has yet to appear in the narrative, lore indicates that she is a well-known perfumer at the Court of Fontaine. She has been mentioned several times in the voice lines of other characters.

For curious fans, this article will provide the speculated date and time of Genshin Impact version 4.8. It will include a countdown for convenience and also mention related leaks.

NOTE: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Trending

Genshin Impact 4.8 could arrive in mid-July 2024

Expand Tweet

Based on past precedence, Genshin Impact's version 4.8 is speculated to be released on July 17, 2024, at 11 am (UTC +8). The developers follow a fixed 42-day cycle for updates which include two gacha banner phases of 21 days each. Considering the 4.7 update will be released on June 5, 2024, the above date is likely.

Here is a universal countdown showcasing the time remaining until the 4.8 release:

Genshin Impact 4.8 leaks

Expand Tweet

The drip marketing has officially confirmed that Emilie will be the only new playable character debuting in version 4.8. However, it is unclear whether she will appear on the first or second-half banners. As such, here are her possible release dates:

First half : July 17, 2024

: July 17, 2024 Second half: August 7, 2024

Furthermore, rumors suggest she may be accompanied by rerun banners for other popular 5-star characters, such as Wriothesley, Nilou, and Kokomi. While the former is a main DPS from the Cryo element, the others are Hydro supports.

Expand Tweet

According to information from the prominent leaker, Foul, Emilie's kit may be focused on effectively using the Burning elemental reaction, triggered by Dendro and Pyro elements. It is expected her talents may buff burn damage by 30% while reducing the self-inflicted damage by 95%.

Additionally, Emilie's signature weapon may be a Polearm offering 608 base attack and a 33.1% crit rate at level 90. Leaks indicate it may also cater to her Burning reaction-based playstyle and offer her buffs after triggering it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback