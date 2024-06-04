Genshin Impact Kirara and Nilou skin leaks: Expected release version rumors

The latest Genshin Impact leaks indicate that exclusive new skins for Kirara and Nilou might be in the works at HoYoverse. The developer usually releases new outfits for in-game characters every four updates, and considering version 4.4 offered skins for Ganyu, Shenhe, and Xingqiu, it is speculated that the upcoming version 4.8, which is scheduled to go live on July 17, 2024, may introduce new 5-star and 4-star skins.

Let's look at the latest leaks from UTeyvat and Hxg_diluc regarding the new Genshin Impact character skins slated for the 4.8 update.

NOTE: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 4.8 to release skins for Kirara and Nilou, claims leaks

Genshin Impact's upcoming 4.8 update is expected to go live on July 17, 2024, and will probably be the last patch of the Fontaine saga. Based on past precedence, it is speculated to introduce new character skins to the game.

While HoYoverse has already confirmed that Emilie will be a new unit debuting in version 4.8, they haven't made any announcements regarding the new skins. However, popular leakers UTeyvat and Hxg_diluc took to X to share some crumbs with fans.

According to UTeyvat, the 5-star Hydro sub-DPS, Nilou, will be receiving a new skin in version 4.8. The Sumeru native wields a sword and is used in Bloom reaction-based team compositions. Being a fan favorite, many players will likely be delighted to obtain her exclusive outfit.

Furthermore, notable leaker, Hxg_Diluc suggested that Nilou's new skin may be styled akin to a princess's dress. While it is expected to change her appearance, she may still retain the white color scheme and her signature horns with the new look.

Like other 5-star character skins, players can expect Nilou's skin to cost 1680 Genesis Crystals, which is roughly $30.

As for the 4-star character skin, UTeyvat revealed that Kirara would be HoYoverse's candidate of choice. She is a Dendro shielder from Inazuma who wields a sword.

Considering the developers provide a 4-star skin for free every four updates, fans could receive Kirara's outfit for free. This information is further supported by leaks from Seele, indicating she will be a free reward for version 4.8's main event.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

