Genshin Impact Emilie ascension materials leaks and farming routes

Emilie is an upcoming Dendro character set to be released in Version 4.8 of Genshin Impact. While her release won't be happening anytime soon, there have been plenty of leaks by reliable sources in the game's community. One of these leaks has disclosed all the materials Emilie will need for her ascension and talent level-up.

This article will list the leaked ascension materials and talent level-up materials Emilie will potentially use in Genshin Impact.

Note: The information in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact Emilie ascension and talent level-up materials

Emilie was announced by HoYoverse as the next playable character in Genshin Impact. She will make her debut in the 4.8 update. Ahead of her release, you can farm the materials listed below to have an easy time leveling her up:

Nagadus Emerald Sliver x1

Nagadus Emerald Fragment x9

Nagadus Emerald Chunk x9

Nagadus Emerald Gemstone x6

Lakelight Lily x168

Fragment of a Golden Melody x46

Silken Feather x 18 (weekly boss)

Teachings of Order x9

Guide to Order x63

Philosophies of Order x114

Crown of Insight x3

The leaks have not listed the common materials that Emilie will need for her ascension and talent level-up materials. This article will be updated once more information becomes available on Emilie.

Where to find Emilie's ascension and talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact?

Lakelight Lily

Lakelight Lily is a local specialty in Genshin Impact that is found in the Fontaine region. They are primarily found in the Erinnyes Forest area. The Weeping Willow of the Lake and Loch Urania are the best spots to farm Lakelight Lily. You can collect 79 Lakelight Lilies and wait for a 48-hour respawn. A total of 168 Lakelight Lilies are needed to fully ascend Emilie.

You can also buy Lakelight Lily from Pahsiv in the Loch Urania cave. However, she will leave this area once you have given her all the Foggy Forest Branches and bought everything from her shop.

Guide/Teachings/Philosophies of Order

Emilie talent level-up material books (Image via HoYoverse)

Emilie will use the Guide, Teachings, and Philosophies of Order as her talent-level up materials. These talent books are available to farm only on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday in the Pale Forgotten Glory domain located in Salacia Plain, Fontaine.

Legatus Golem (Normal boss)

Legatus Golem boss location (Image via HoYoverse)

The Legatus Golem is the world boss you will have to challenge numerous times to farm the Fragment of a Golden Melody needed for Emilie's ascension. This boss can be found in the Faded Castle, situated in the Nostoi Region of Fontaine.

The Knave (Weekly boss)

The Knave weekly boss (Image via HoYoverse)

The Silken Feather will be Emilie's weekly boss material needed for her talent level-up. This material has a chance to be dropped after defeating the weekly boss, The Knave. This weekly boss can be fought in the Scattered Ruins trounce domain located in Mount Esus East. You will have to complete Arlecchino's story quest to unlock this domain.

Nagadus Emerald Sliver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstone

Nagadus Emerald (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Emilie is a Dendro character, she will use the Nagadus Emerald as one of her ascension materials. These stones can be obtained by defeating the following bosses:

Dendro Hypostasis

Jadeplume Terrorshroom

Guardian of Apep's Oasis (Weekly Boss)

You can also obtain Nagadus Emerald by using the Alchemy table and converting other stones into Nagadus Emerald via the Dust of Azoth.

