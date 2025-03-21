Genshin Impact's new artifact set is oddly specific and hints at a future character's release

The Genshin Impact 5.5 update will be adding two brand new artifact sets to the game. Named "Finale of the Deep Galleries" and "Long Night's Oath," both of them have different effects geared towards different elements/characters. Out of the two, the Long Night's Oath set is very clearly targeted for a Plunge DPS Varesa.

Ad

Interestingly, while the Finale of the Deep Galleries set does not have a specific character yet who can make use of it, the palette and design is very reminiscent of a certain character who will be released sometime in the future.

Read on to find out more information regarding the Finale of the Deep Galleries artifact set, along with its similarities to a certain upcoming character in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Is the Finale of the Deep Galleries artifact set meant for Skirk?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As announced by HoYoverse, the Finale of the Deep Galleries artifact set will be introduced in Genshin Impact Version 5.5. It is a Cryo-focused set that has the following two-piece and four-piece effects:

2-piece set effect: Cryo DMG Bonus +15%

Cryo DMG Bonus +15% 4-piece set effect: When the equipping character has 0 Elemental Energy, Normal Attack DMG is increased by 60%, and Elemental Burst DMG is increased by 60%. After the equipping character deals Normal Attack DMG, the aforementioned Elemental Burst effect will stop applying for 6s. After the equipping character deals Elemental Burst DMG, the aforementioned Normal Attack effect will stop applying for 6s. This effect can trigger even if the equipping character is off the field.

Ad

Currently, there are no Cryo characters in Genshin Impact who can make use of the 4-piece effect for the Finale of the Deep Galleries artifact set. However, this set very much hints towards a future character using it, and that character is Skirk.

Ad

Not only does the design of this artifact set match Skirk's color palette, but she actually wears the feather from the Finale of the Deep Galleries artifact set as a hair accessory. This further implies that it is tailor-made for her, which not only hints at her future release, but also gives us an idea of how her kit might work.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Previously, leakers had hinted at Skirk being released in Genshin Impact 5.7, and had also disclosed that her element might possibly be Cryo. Now with HoYoverse releasing official information regarding the Finale of the Deep Galleries' design and effects, it looks like these leaks might actually turn out to be true.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.