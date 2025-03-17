Genshin Impact 5.5 release date, time and countdown

The Genshin Impact 5.5 update will be released on March 26, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8). Since this is a major version update, it will be released simultaneously across all servers, meaning that players can access the new content at the same time. The upcoming version will introduce the 5-Star character Varesa, along with the 4-Star character Iansan, whom everyone has been looking forward to since the beginning of Natlan.

Ad

This article discusses the precise release dates and timings for the Genshin Impact 5.5 update across all time zones, along with a countdown.

Global release dates, timings, and countdown for the Genshin Impact 5.5 update

Ad

Trending

As mentioned, Genshin Impact 5.5 will be released on March 26, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8). Titled "Day of the Flame's Return", this version update will add the final Natlan map expansion featuring a brand new region that players can explore. There will also be plenty of new events to participate in, which will be useful for collecting Primogems to pull for Varesa and Iansan.

The countdown provided below displays the exact time left until Genshin Impact 5.5 goes live on all servers across the world:

Ad

Ad

Although the update goes live simultaneously across all servers, the exact release time will vary by time zone. Hence, players can check the following list for the release timings for version 5.5 across all time zones:

America (March 25, 2025)

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 8 PM

Mountain Standard Time (MST): 9 PM

Central Standard Time (CST): 10 PM

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 11 PM

Europe (March 26, 2025)

Western European Time (WET): 3 AM

Central European Time (CET): 4 AM

Eastern European Time (EET): 5 AM

Asia (March 26, 2025)

Ad

Indian Standard Time (IST): 8:30 AM

China Standard Time (CST): 11 AM

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 AM

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 PM

Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 PM

Also, check out the following Genshin Impact articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.