Genshin Impact 5.5 release date, time and countdown

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Mar 17, 2025 12:22 GMT
Release timings and global countdown for Genshin Impact 5.5 update (Image via HoYoverse)
Release timings and global countdown for Genshin Impact 5.5 update (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact 5.5 update will be released on March 26, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8). Since this is a major version update, it will be released simultaneously across all servers, meaning that players can access the new content at the same time. The upcoming version will introduce the 5-Star character Varesa, along with the 4-Star character Iansan, whom everyone has been looking forward to since the beginning of Natlan.

Ad

This article discusses the precise release dates and timings for the Genshin Impact 5.5 update across all time zones, along with a countdown.

Global release dates, timings, and countdown for the Genshin Impact 5.5 update

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

As mentioned, Genshin Impact 5.5 will be released on March 26, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8). Titled "Day of the Flame's Return", this version update will add the final Natlan map expansion featuring a brand new region that players can explore. There will also be plenty of new events to participate in, which will be useful for collecting Primogems to pull for Varesa and Iansan.

The countdown provided below displays the exact time left until Genshin Impact 5.5 goes live on all servers across the world:

Ad
Ad

Although the update goes live simultaneously across all servers, the exact release time will vary by time zone. Hence, players can check the following list for the release timings for version 5.5 across all time zones:

America (March 25, 2025)

  • Pacific Standard Time (PST): 8 PM
  • Mountain Standard Time (MST): 9 PM
  • Central Standard Time (CST): 10 PM
  • Eastern Standard Time (EST): 11 PM

Europe (March 26, 2025)

  • Western European Time (WET): 3 AM
  • Central European Time (CET): 4 AM
  • Eastern European Time (EET): 5 AM

Asia (March 26, 2025)

Ad
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): 8:30 AM
  • China Standard Time (CST): 11 AM
  • Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 AM
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 PM
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 PM

Also, check out the following Genshin Impact articles:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी