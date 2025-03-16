Best characters to get in Genshin Impact 5.5

The Genshin Impact 5.5 update is scheduled to be released on March 26, 2025. As announced in the livestream, the patch will offer four different 5-star characters: Varesa, Xianyun, Xilonen, and Venti. While Varesa is a brand-new DPS from the Electro element, the remaining three are strong support options.

Players who do not have enough resources to pull all four characters may wonder which characters to prioritize. This article lists the best ones to get in the Genshin Impact 5.5 update.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Best Genshin Impact 5.5 characters

1) Xilonen

Xilonen (Image via HoYoverse)

Xilonen is arguably the best 5-star character to get in Genshin Impact version 5.5. She is a Sword-user from the Geo element who debuted in the 5.1 update. Ever since her release, Xilonen has solidified her role as a top-tier support, thanks to her ability to shred RES of the enemies. All players must do is cast her Elemental Skill and use Normal Attacks to amplify their team's damage output.

Additionally, Xilonen is also capable of healing characters, although it only affects a single target before unlocking her C6.

2) Varesa

Varesa (Image via HoYoverse)

Varesa is the latest 5-star damage dealer coming to the game. She is a Catalyst-user from the Electro element and is from the Collective of Plenty tribe. While she has yet to be released, the 5.5 livestream showcased her kit and abilities, which makes her seem like a contender for the strongest Electro DPS title.

The main gimmick of Varesa's gameplay is using Plunge Attacks. She can charge at enemies and jump on them to deal huge bouts of damage. Moreover, her abilities provide her with resistance to interruption, which can be quite helpful.

Note that the new 4-star character, Iansan, will also get a rate-up on Varesa's banner, and she can be a strong support for the latter.

3) Xianyun

Xianyun (Image via HoYoverse)

Xianyun, aka Cloud Retainer, is a 5-star support from the Anemo element and uses a Catalyst. She is one of the best teammates for characters that rely on Plunge Attacks, as she can buff them.

Moreover, she can also enable other characters to perform Plunge Attacks by using her Elemental Burst. This makes her a must-have for damage dealers like Xiao and Gaming. She is also expected to pair well with Varesa.

Aside from this, Xianyun is also a very strong healer capable of restoring the entire team's HP after casting her Elemental Burst.

4) Venti

Venti (Image via HoYoverse)

Venti is the first 5-star limited-time character to be released in Genshin Impact. As the Anemo Archon, he wields the power of the Anemo element and uses a Bow as his preferred weapon. The highlight of Venti's kit is his Elemental Burst, which creates a black hole that pulls all smaller enemies in its vicinity. This makes it a very good crowd control ability.

However, Venti has fallen off considerably in the last few years. The introduction of many newer enemies that are bigger in stature and immune to his Elemental Burst have considerably reduced his use case.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

