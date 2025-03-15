Genshin Impact 5.5 Xilonen and Venti banner schedule

The Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream has confirmed that Xilonen and Venti will return to the game as featured 5-stars on the limited-time character banner during the second half of the upcoming update. While the former is an excellent support character, the latter can be useful in situations which require the use of crowd-control abilities.

Considering many players will be looking forward to Xilonen and Venti's banner in Genshin Impact 5.5, this article provides their complete release schedule for all servers. Moreover, it includes countdowns for the reader's convenience.

Genshin Impact 5.5 second half: Xilonen and Venti banner schedule for all servers

The Genshin Impact 5.5 update is set to be released worldwide on March 26, 2025. Following the conclusion of its first half banners offering Varesa (5-star Electro Catalyst) and Xianyun (5-star Anemo Catalyst), the second half banners will go live on April 15, 2025, and last until May 6, 2025.

During this period, players will have the opportunity to pull for Xilonen (5-star Geo Sword) and Venti (5-star Anemo Bow) alongside their signature 5-star weapons, Peak Patrol Song (5-star Sword) and Elegy for the End (5-star Bow), respectively.

Like past instances, the release schedule for the Phase 2 banners will vary for each server. The following section provides the timings and countdowns for all of them:

Asia server

As always, Xilonen and Venti's second half banners in Genshin Impact will first be released on the Asia server on April 15, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC +8). Here is a countdown showcasing the time until its arrival:

Europe server

The Europe server is the next one to witness the release of the second half banners after Asia. The beloved 5-star will return to the game for players on this server on April 15, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC +1). Let's look at the countdown for it:

America server

Players on the America server will be the last ones to get Xilonen and Venti's banners in-game on April 15, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC -5). Below is a countdown displaying the time remaining for it:

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

