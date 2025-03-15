Time until Xianyun releases in Genshin Impact 5.5

By Virat Fumakia
Modified Mar 15, 2025 11:40 GMT
genshin impact 5.5 xianyun release date and time
The Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream confirmed the release date and time for Xianyun's rerun banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Xianyun is one of the best support characters in Genshin Impact, suitable for assisting damage dealers who rely on Plunge Attacks. She is a 5-star unit from the Anemo element who wields a Catalyst as her preferred weapon. Considering this is the first time Xianyun is returning to the game after her initial debut in v4.4, fans must be wondering how long they must wait for her.

Ad

On that note, this article provides the release date and time for Xianyun in Genshin Impact 5.5. It also includes a universal countdown displaying the time until her banner goes live.

Genshin Impact 5.5 Xianyun banner release date, time, and countdown

Xianyun in Genshin Impact is the playable form of the Adeptus from Liyue who goes by Cloud Retainer. She is an eccentric character who is a must-have for any team composition based around characters specializing in Plunge Attacks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

HoYoverse has announced that Xianyun's first rerun banner will be released during the first half of version 5.5 on March 26, 2025, at 11 am (UTC +8), and interested players will have until April 15, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC +8) to pull for her. Her signature 5-star Catalyst, Crane's Echoing Call, will also become available on the Epitome Invocation weapons banner during this period.

Below is a countdown showcasing the time until Xianyun's release in the game:

Ad

It is important to note that Xianyun's release time will vary for players based on their timezone, and as such, here are her release timings for all major regions:

America

  • Pacific Standard Time (PDT): March 25, 2024, at 8 PM
  • Mountain Standard Time (MDT): March 25, 2024, at 9 PM
  • Central Standard Time (CDT): March 25, 2024, at 10 PM
  • Eastern Standard Time (EDT): March 25, 2024, at 11 PM

Europe

  • Western European Time (WET): March 26, 2025, at 3 AM
  • Central European Time (CET): March 26, 2025, at 4 AM
  • Eastern European Time (EET): March 26, 2025, at 5 AM
Ad

Asia

  • India Standard Time (IST): March 26, 2025, at 8:30 AM
  • China Standard Time (CST): March 26, 2025, at 11 AM
  • Philippine Standard Time (PHT): March 26, 2025, at 11 AM
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): March 26, 2025, at 12 PM
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): March 26, 2025, at 12 PM

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी