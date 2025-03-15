Time until Xianyun releases in Genshin Impact 5.5

Xianyun is one of the best support characters in Genshin Impact, suitable for assisting damage dealers who rely on Plunge Attacks. She is a 5-star unit from the Anemo element who wields a Catalyst as her preferred weapon. Considering this is the first time Xianyun is returning to the game after her initial debut in v4.4, fans must be wondering how long they must wait for her.

On that note, this article provides the release date and time for Xianyun in Genshin Impact 5.5. It also includes a universal countdown displaying the time until her banner goes live.

Genshin Impact 5.5 Xianyun banner release date, time, and countdown

Xianyun in Genshin Impact is the playable form of the Adeptus from Liyue who goes by Cloud Retainer. She is an eccentric character who is a must-have for any team composition based around characters specializing in Plunge Attacks.

HoYoverse has announced that Xianyun's first rerun banner will be released during the first half of version 5.5 on March 26, 2025, at 11 am (UTC +8), and interested players will have until April 15, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC +8) to pull for her. Her signature 5-star Catalyst, Crane's Echoing Call, will also become available on the Epitome Invocation weapons banner during this period.

Below is a countdown showcasing the time until Xianyun's release in the game:

It is important to note that Xianyun's release time will vary for players based on their timezone, and as such, here are her release timings for all major regions:

America

Pacific Standard Time (PDT) : March 25, 2024, at 8 PM

: March 25, 2024, at 8 PM Mountain Standard Time (MDT) : March 25, 2024, at 9 PM

: March 25, 2024, at 9 PM Central Standard Time (CDT) : March 25, 2024, at 10 PM

: March 25, 2024, at 10 PM Eastern Standard Time (EDT): March 25, 2024, at 11 PM

Europe

Western European Time (WET) : March 26, 2025, at 3 AM

: March 26, 2025, at 3 AM Central European Time (CET) : March 26, 2025, at 4 AM

: March 26, 2025, at 4 AM Eastern European Time (EET): March 26, 2025, at 5 AM

Asia

India Standard Time (IST) : March 26, 2025, at 8:30 AM

: March 26, 2025, at 8:30 AM China Standard Time (CST) : March 26, 2025, at 11 AM

: March 26, 2025, at 11 AM Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : March 26, 2025, at 11 AM

: March 26, 2025, at 11 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST) : March 26, 2025, at 12 PM

: March 26, 2025, at 12 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): March 26, 2025, at 12 PM

