Genshin Impact Escoffier release date and countdown

Escoffier is a new 5-star character releasing in the first half of Genshin Impact 5.6. As announced during the 5.6 update livestream, Escoffier is a Cryo unit who is a great support for Freeze team compositions. Since her Event Wish banner is in Phase I of Genshin Impact 5.6, she will be available for players to pull immediately after the version goes live.
Here's the information regarding the release date and timings for Escoffier, along with a countdown to help keep track of when her banner will be available globally.
Genshin Impact Escoffier global release schedule and countdown
Escoffier will be released (along with the Genshin Impact 5.6 update) globally on May 7, 2025, at 11 am (UTC +8). Since major version updates for the game are launched across all servers simultaneously, players across the globe will be able to pull for Escoffier at the same time.
Due to time-zone differences, the exact release timings for Escoffier will vary. Here is a list of the dates and times for Escoffier's launch across various time zones in Genshin Impact 5.6:
America
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): May 6, 2025, at 8 pm
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): May 6, 2025, at 9 pm
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): May 6, 2025, at 10 pm
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): May 6, 2025, at 11 pm
Europe
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): May 7, 2025, at 4 am
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): May 7, 2025, at 5 am
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): May 7, 2025, at 6 am
Asia
- Indian Standard Time (IST): May 7, 2025, at 8:30 am
- China Standard Time (CST): May 7, 2025, at 11 am
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): May 7, 2025, at 12 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): May 7, 2025, at 12 pm
Additionally, here is a countdown to help track how much time is remaining before Escoffier's release in Genshin Impact 5.6:
Escoffier's signature weapon
Escoffier is a Polearm wielder, and her signature weapon Symphonist of Scents will also be available on the weapon banner during Phase I of Genshin Impact 5.6. Those intending to pull for Escoffier should also consider pulling for her signature weapon, as it is her best-in-slot weapon, and significantly enhances her support capabilities.
