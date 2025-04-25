Varka VA in Genshin Impact: Official voice actors and notable works

HoYoverse has revealed some of the Varka VA in Genshin Impact. Legendary voice actor Tomokazu Sugita will be lending his talent as the current Grand Master and Knight of Boreas of the Knights of Favonius in Monstadt for the game's Japanese voiceover. The reveal came via a short clip in the official version 5.6 trailer, where players could hear a small snippet of Varka's voice.

Let's take a look at who the voice actors for Varka are.

All known official Varka VA in Genshin Impact

Japanese Varka VA in Genshin Impact

Legendary Japanese voice actor Tomokazu Sugita will be the official Varka VA in Genshin Impact for that language. Due to issues related to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, where multiple characters are remaining unvoiced, HoYoverse decided to start the Genshin 5.6 livestream with the Japanese trailer.

At the very end of the video, Varka can be heard talking with Venti. As announced by HoYoverse itself, Tomokazu Sugita has taken on Varka's role. He is a high-profile Japanese voice actor, and here are some of his earlier works:

Gintoki Sakata in Gintama

Yusuke Kitagawa in Persona 5 Royal

Andersen and the Legendary Commander in Goddess of Victory:NIKKE

Escanor in The Seven Deadly Sins

Taro Sakamoto in Sakamoto Days

Joseph Joestar in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 2: Battle Tendency

Gyomei in Kimtesu no Yaiba/ Demon Slayer

Charlotte Katakuri in One Piece

Chinese Varka VA in Genshin Impact

Hao XiangHai will be voicing Varka in the game's Chinese voiceover. He has taken on some notable dubbing roles for the CN dub across multiple famous media, and has voiced the following characters:

Timon in The Lion King

Minato in Naruto

Usopp in One Piece

Sanemi Shinazugawa in Kimtesu no Yaiba/ Demon Slayer

Gray in Fairy Tail

Gian/ Takeshi Gouda in Doraemon

HoYoverse is yet to announce the Varka VA in Genshin Impact for the game's English voiceover. Given the situation with the SAG-AFTRA strikes, the developers chose not to release the English trailer for the upcoming version 5.6 update, as many characters could not be voiced.

This led HoYoverse to debut the Japanese and Chinese trailers instead, which is how we got to learn about Varka's VA in those dubs. The upcoming update will take us back to Monstadt once more, as the new Archon Quest will be related to that region of Teyvat.

While we are yet to see how Varka will look in-game, we may not have to wait long, as it is known from previous teasers that he might make an appearance in the upcoming Nod-Krai region.

