Genshin Impact reveals new factions coming in Nod-Krai

HoYoverse has revealed a new Genshin Impact web event, teasing the upcoming region of Nod-Krai, and we finally got some more details regarding the region. The new Song of the Welking moon event for the browser has teased us with a few lore drops regarding the next destination on Traveler's journey. They also hinted at some of the major factions we will run into in Nod-Krai.

11 Factions have been revealed by HoYoverse that will play a major role during the upcoming storyline. Some, like the Knights of Favonius and the Fatuui, are already known since the game's launch.

Genshin Impact teases new factions coming to the game with Nod-Krai

HoYoverse has earlier revealed its plans to not put in the entirety of the last major region of Teyvat, Snezhnaya, as part of its 2025 content schedule for Genshin Impact. Instead, the Travelers will venture into the land of Nod-Krai, located in the nation of Cryo, and learn about the moons of Teyvat there.

While the rest of Snezhnaya will be added to the game in the near future, the next major region is set to share essential lore related to the continent of Teyvat. The developers have been teasing the upcoming region ever since, and recently, they dropped the Song of the Welkin Moon event to reveal more details.

The following new factions will play a major role in the region:

Frostmoon Scions

Lightkeepers

Voynich Guild

The Wild Hunt

Snowland Fae

Clink-Clank Krumcake Workshop

Hexenzirkel

Besides the new factions, the following ones, which the travelers are already familiar with, will also be present in the land of the Moons.

Adventurers Guild

Fatuui

Knights of Favonius

Treasure Hoarders

Some big names associated with the factions, such as Grandmaster Varka of the Knight of Favonius or the Witch Alice from the Hexenzirkel, might also appear during the story, as they have been teased for a long time. As the Natlan's chapters are coming to their closing days, HoYoverse will drop more content diving into the history of Nod-Krai in Genshin Impact.

