Escoffier VA in Genshin Impact: Official Japanese voice actor and notable works

Escoffier is a new Cryo-character drip marketed to release in the 5.6 version of Genshin Impact. She also has a voice line by Varesa, allowing you to learn more about her personality. Apart from this, she appears for a split second in Varesa's trailer, where you can see her vision casing showing that she is from Fontaine.

Escoffier's gameplay and kit details, however, weren't officially revealed by Genshin Impact. These details should be released during the Version 5.6 Special Program, scheduled for April 25, 2025. Meanwhile, Genshin's JP X account officially revealed her Japanese voice actor, Sato Satomi.

This article explores more about Escoffier's voice actor in Genshin Impact, Sato Satomi, as well as some of her notable roles.

Escoffier's Japanese voice actor in Genshin Impact

Not much is known about Escoffier, as she is only mentioned in Varesa's voicelines once. From this, we can assume that she is a strict but excellent chef. She also has an Ousia-aligned Cryo vision, meaning that she is a Fontainian chef.

Genshin's JP X account officially revealed Escoffier's Japanese voice actor — the famed Sato Satomi, who has voiced characters in several anime and gaming projects.

Satomi Sato started her career as a voice actress and is also a singer. She was initially associated with Aoni Production's Junior Talent and stayed there till 2024. On April 1, 2024, the VA announced that she has now transferred to Axl-One from Aoni Production. Some of her notable works are:

Ritsu Tainaka in K-On!

in K-On! Eru Chitanda in Hyouka

in Hyouka Wendy Marvell in Fairy Tail

in Fairy Tail Saki Hanajima in Fruits Basket

in Fruits Basket Manami Tamura in Oreimo

in Oreimo Aria Shichijo in Seitokai Yakuindomo

in Seitokai Yakuindomo Yuna in B: The Beginning Seasons 1 and 2

in B: The Beginning Seasons 1 and 2 Asami Futami in Play It Cool, Guys

in Play It Cool, Guys Iz in Bofuri Seasons 1 and 2

in Bofuri Seasons 1 and 2 Yukiko Kanzaki in Assassination Classroom Seasons 1 and 2

in Assassination Classroom Seasons 1 and 2 Naru Osaka in Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal

in Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal NANA in Golden Time

in Golden Time Ami Nekota in Kamisama Haijmemashita

in Kamisama Haijmemashita Yuzuki Mikage in Hell Girl

in Hell Girl Speed in One Piece

in One Piece Kukuri Yukizome in K and K: Return of Kings

Apart from these roles, she has voiced characters in various anime, video games, and gacha games. Some of her notable roles in gacha games are Caster of Midrash in FGO, Dorothy in Arknights, Selena in PGR, Amami Nodaka in Blue Archive, and Anne in Goddess of Victory: Nikke. She also voices the famous role of Gina Dickinson in most of the God Eater game titles.

Escoffier's voice actors for other languages haven't been confirmed as of now. This article will be updated as soon as HoYoverse announces the VAs for other languages.

