  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Escoffier VA in Genshin Impact: Official Japanese voice actor and notable works

Escoffier VA in Genshin Impact: Official Japanese voice actor and notable works

By Eswar Keshav
Modified Apr 23, 2025 10:23 GMT
Escoffier
Escoffier's Japanese voice actor in Genshin Impact is Sato Satomi (Image via HoYoverse)

Escoffier is a new Cryo-character drip marketed to release in the 5.6 version of Genshin Impact. She also has a voice line by Varesa, allowing you to learn more about her personality. Apart from this, she appears for a split second in Varesa's trailer, where you can see her vision casing showing that she is from Fontaine.

Ad

Escoffier's gameplay and kit details, however, weren't officially revealed by Genshin Impact. These details should be released during the Version 5.6 Special Program, scheduled for April 25, 2025. Meanwhile, Genshin's JP X account officially revealed her Japanese voice actor, Sato Satomi.

This article explores more about Escoffier's voice actor in Genshin Impact, Sato Satomi, as well as some of her notable roles.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Escoffier's Japanese voice actor in Genshin Impact

Not much is known about Escoffier, as she is only mentioned in Varesa's voicelines once. From this, we can assume that she is a strict but excellent chef. She also has an Ousia-aligned Cryo vision, meaning that she is a Fontainian chef.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.6 drip marketing reveals Escoffier

Genshin's JP X account officially revealed Escoffier's Japanese voice actor — the famed Sato Satomi, who has voiced characters in several anime and gaming projects.

Ad

Satomi Sato started her career as a voice actress and is also a singer. She was initially associated with Aoni Production's Junior Talent and stayed there till 2024. On April 1, 2024, the VA announced that she has now transferred to Axl-One from Aoni Production. Some of her notable works are:

  • Ritsu Tainaka in K-On!
  • Eru Chitanda in Hyouka
  • Wendy Marvell in Fairy Tail
  • Saki Hanajima in Fruits Basket
  • Manami Tamura in Oreimo
  • Aria Shichijo in Seitokai Yakuindomo
  • Yuna in B: The Beginning Seasons 1 and 2
  • Asami Futami in Play It Cool, Guys
  • Iz in Bofuri Seasons 1 and 2
  • Yukiko Kanzaki in Assassination Classroom Seasons 1 and 2
  • Naru Osaka in Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal
  • NANA in Golden Time
  • Ami Nekota in Kamisama Haijmemashita
  • Yuzuki Mikage in Hell Girl
  • Speed in One Piece
  • Kukuri Yukizome in K and K: Return of Kings
Ad

Apart from these roles, she has voiced characters in various anime, video games, and gacha games. Some of her notable roles in gacha games are Caster of Midrash in FGO, Dorothy in Arknights, Selena in PGR, Amami Nodaka in Blue Archive, and Anne in Goddess of Victory: Nikke. She also voices the famous role of Gina Dickinson in most of the God Eater game titles.

Escoffier's voice actors for other languages haven't been confirmed as of now. This article will be updated as soon as HoYoverse announces the VAs for other languages.

Also read: How Escoffier will affect Genshin Impact's meta, as per leaks

About the author
Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.

Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""

In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications