How will Escoffier affect Genshin Impact's meta, as per leaks

Escoffier is a new Cryo character in Genshin Impact, and her splash art has been officially revealed. It has been rumored that she will be released with the 5.6 version of the game. Her kit was leaked in the beta version, and players are already speculating about her role in the game. If the leaks are to be trusted, she might turn out to be an off-field Cryo DPS.

This article will explain Escoffier's kit and meta relevance in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is based on leaks and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Escoffier's kit, according to Genshin Impact leaks

Escoffier is a Cryo Polearm 5-star character, rumored to be released in version 5.6. The official live stream for this version is scheduled for 25 April 2025, which will confirm the characters to be released in 5.6.

Players also spotted a glimpse of her in Varesa's trailer, which shows her Vision casing. Escoffier has an Ousia vision design, which means that she is from the Fontaine region. Varesa also has a voice line about Escoffier that talks about her personality.

Escoffier has a very straightforward kit, as she deals off-field Cryo damage with her Elemental skill, and has party-wide healing with the burst. Moreover, her talents decrease the Hydro and Cryo res of enemies, depending on the number of Hydro or Cryo characters.

Also read: Genshin Impact Escoffier ascension material leaks

How might Escoffier affect Genshin Impact's meta?

Escoffier is looking to be a massive upgrade to many teams, and she is supposedly focused on a niche archetype — Freeze. She is also relatively easy to build, as she apparently has a crit rate ascension stat, and Cryo resonance gives more CR. Overall, it seems like she could be a strong character, and might replace supports like Xilonen in some teams.

From a meta standpoint, Excoffier could be one of the best premium support options for Freeze teams. She has huge multipliers and a high healing amount, so she can be played in Furina teams. On top of this, she provides both Hydro and Cryo res up to 55 per cent, which is massive for most teams.

Furthermore, Escoffier's kit wasn't nerfed in the beta version, and she might release with the exact numbers in the official update. Due to this, she could be a great support character for most teams in the game. Moreover, since Escoffier can also be used with Furina, she could probably replace characters like Xilonen, Baizhu, and Jean in some teams.

Also read: Which Genshin Impact characters benefit the most from Escoffier's leaked kit

