Genshin Impact Escoffier ascension materials leaks

Escoffier is said to be an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact, hailing from the Fontaine region. Rumors suggest she may be a 5-star Cryo unit who uses a Polearm as her weapon of choice. A recently leak from Spletnik_fatui on Telegram disclosed all of Escoffier's ascension and talent materials.

For fans interested in pre-farming for the new character, we list all of Escoffier's ascension and talent materials, as per leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and players are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact Escoffier ascension and talent level-up materials, as per leaks

Here are all the ascension materials you may require to upgrade Escoffier for each ascension phase:

Ascension Level Materials Required Mora Required Ascension Reward Level 20

1 x Shivada Jade Silver, 3 x Beryl Conch, 3x Meshing Gear

20,000 1 x Acquaint Fate Level 40

3 x Shivada Jade Fragment, 2 x Secret Source Airflow Accumulator, 10 x Beryl Conch, 15 x Meshing Gear

40,000 NA Level 50 6 x Shivada Jade Fragment, 4 x Secret Source Airflow Accumulator, 20 x Beryl Conch, 12 x Mechanical Spur Gear

60,000 1 x Acquaint Fate

Level 60

3 x Shivada Jade Chunk, 8 x Secret Source Airflow Accumulator, 30 x Beryl Conch, 18 x Mechanical Spur Gear

80,000 NA Level 70

6 x Shivada Jade Chunk, 12 x Secret Source Airflow Accumulator, 45 x Beryl Conch, 12 x Artificed Dynamic Gear

100,000 1 x Acquaint Fate Level 80 6 x Shivada Jade Gemstone, 20 x Secret Source Airflow Accumulator, 60 x Beryl Conch, 24 x Artificed Dynamic Gear

120,000 NA

Genshin Impact Escoffier all materials

Below is a complete list of materials possibly needed to fully upgrade Escoffier and her talents:

Shivada Jade Sliver x 1

Shivada Jade Fragment x 9

Shivada Jade Chunk x 9

Shivada Jade Gemstone x 6

Beryl Conch x 168

Meshing Gear x 36

Mechanical Spur Gear x 96

Artificed Dynamic Gear x 129

Secret Source Airflow Accumulator x 46

Teachings of Justice x 9

Guide to Justice x 63

Philosophies of Justice x 114

Eroded Horn x 18

Crown of Insight x 3

Hero's Wit x 419

Mora x 7,100,000

Note that the boss material required to ascend Escoffier is currently unavailable in the game. It is likely to be obtained by defeating the Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device boss monster.

Where to find all the materials to level up Escoffier in Genshin Impact

Shivada Jade Silver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstone

Shivada Jade Chunk (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The Shivada Jade stones are needed to ascend all Cryo characters in Genshin Impact. Here are all the monsters that drop this resource:

Cryo Hypostasis

Cryo Regisvine

Lupus Boreas

Childe

Primo Geovishap

La Signora

Maguu Kenki

Bathysmal Vishap Herd

Perpetual Mechanical Array

Aeonblight Drake

Icewind Suite: Coppelius

Iniquitous Baptist

Beryl Conch

Beryl Conch is a local specialty from Fontaine that can be found in the underwater areas of the region and a total of 105 spawn in the overworld. The interactive map above showcases this item's general locations.

Meshing/Mechanical Spur/Artificed Dynamic Gears

The various types of Gears are dropped by the Clockwork Meka enemies that roam the lands of Fontaine. They are present nearly everywhere in the region.

Teachings/Guide/Philosophies of Justice

Pale Forgotten Glory Domain (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The Justice talent books can be farmed at the Pale Forgotten Glory Domain of Fontaine on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, in exchange for Resin.

Eroded Horn

Stone Stele Records Trounce Domain (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Eroded Horn is a weekly boss material that can be obtained by defeating the Lord of Eroded Primal Fire in Natlan.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

