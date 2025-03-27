Genshin Impact Escoffier ascension materials leaks

Escoffier is said to be an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact, hailing from the Fontaine region. Rumors suggest she may be a 5-star Cryo unit who uses a Polearm as her weapon of choice. A recently leak from Spletnik_fatui on Telegram disclosed all of Escoffier's ascension and talent materials.
For fans interested in pre-farming for the new character, we list all of Escoffier's ascension and talent materials, as per leaks.
Note: This article is based on leaks, and players are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
Genshin Impact Escoffier ascension and talent level-up materials, as per leaks
Here are all the ascension materials you may require to upgrade Escoffier for each ascension phase:
Genshin Impact Escoffier all materials
Below is a complete list of materials possibly needed to fully upgrade Escoffier and her talents:
- Shivada Jade Sliver x 1
- Shivada Jade Fragment x 9
- Shivada Jade Chunk x 9
- Shivada Jade Gemstone x 6
- Beryl Conch x 168
- Meshing Gear x 36
- Mechanical Spur Gear x 96
- Artificed Dynamic Gear x 129
- Secret Source Airflow Accumulator x 46
- Teachings of Justice x 9
- Guide to Justice x 63
- Philosophies of Justice x 114
- Eroded Horn x 18
- Crown of Insight x 3
- Hero's Wit x 419
- Mora x 7,100,000
Note that the boss material required to ascend Escoffier is currently unavailable in the game. It is likely to be obtained by defeating the Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device boss monster.
Where to find all the materials to level up Escoffier in Genshin Impact
Shivada Jade Silver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstone
The Shivada Jade stones are needed to ascend all Cryo characters in Genshin Impact. Here are all the monsters that drop this resource:
- Cryo Hypostasis
- Cryo Regisvine
- Lupus Boreas
- Childe
- Primo Geovishap
- La Signora
- Maguu Kenki
- Bathysmal Vishap Herd
- Perpetual Mechanical Array
- Aeonblight Drake
- Icewind Suite: Coppelius
- Iniquitous Baptist
Beryl Conch
Beryl Conch is a local specialty from Fontaine that can be found in the underwater areas of the region and a total of 105 spawn in the overworld. The interactive map above showcases this item's general locations.
Meshing/Mechanical Spur/Artificed Dynamic Gears
The various types of Gears are dropped by the Clockwork Meka enemies that roam the lands of Fontaine. They are present nearly everywhere in the region.
Teachings/Guide/Philosophies of Justice
The Justice talent books can be farmed at the Pale Forgotten Glory Domain of Fontaine on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, in exchange for Resin.
Eroded Horn
Eroded Horn is a weekly boss material that can be obtained by defeating the Lord of Eroded Primal Fire in Natlan.
