Which Genshin Impact Characters benefit the most from Escoffier’s leaked kit?

Genshin Impact has announced a brand-new 5-star character named Escoffier. According to leaks, she is rumored to be a 5-star Cryo polearm user from the nation of Fontaine, set to release in version 5.6. Leaked details about Escoffier's kit suggest she is a dedicated support character for Cryo and Hydro units in Genshin Impact.

Since Natlan's release followed Fontaine, HoYoverse has introduced meta-defining characters like Furina and Neuvillette but has not released any new Fontaine characters in over seven months.

Escoffier is expected to break this drought of Fontaine characters. In this article, we will take a look at the Genshin Impact characters who seem to benefit the most from Escoffier's leaked abilities.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and speculation that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.

Genshin Impact: Characters who will benefit from Escoffier in their teams

1) Neuvillette

Neuvillette is getting another support unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Released in Genshin Impact version 4.1, Neuvillette is one of the strongest DPS characters. While he does not showcase large nuke damage numbers like Mavuika and Mualani, his consistent AoE damage and ease of play make him a top-tier character.

With the release of Citlali and Xilonen, Neuvillette already has strong teammates who provide shields and reduce enemy Hydro resistance. However, Escoffier is expected to take his damage to new heights. She will provide a 55% Hydro resistance shred if the team consists only of Hydro and Cryo units. Additionally, her healing will support the entire team, allowing Furina to stack Fanfare quickly.

Once Escoffier is released, Neuvillette’s best team composition will likely be Neuvillette, Furina, Citlali, and Escoffier. With Citlali and Escoffier together, enemies will have 75% of their Hydro resistance shredded, significantly boosting Neuvillette’s damage.

Also Read: Genshin Impact Escoffier kit leaks: Skill, Burst, Constellations, and all abilities explained

2) Kamisato Ayaka

Ayaka might become a meta character once again (Image via HoYoverse)

Kamisato Ayaka was once one of the best DPS carries in Genshin Impact. While she remains viable in Spiral Abyss, the current Floor 12 fights often feature bosses that cannot be Frozen. With rising HP values in both the Abyss and the overworld, Ayaka’s popularity has declined.

Fortunately, Escoffier appears to be the savior of neglected Cryo DPS characters, including Ayaka. The ideal team for Ayaka will include Ayaka, Shenhe, Furina, and Escoffier.

In this composition, Escoffier’s healing will help increase Furina’s Fanfare stacks and improve overall damage output. Meanwhile, Shenhe’s ATK buff and Cryo resistance shred, combined with Escoffier’s Cryo resistance shred, will significantly enhance Ayaka’s damage.

Moreover, Escoffier’s own damage is not to be overlooked. She benefits from Shenhe’s ATK buff and resistance shred, Furina’s DMG Bonus, and her own resistance shred, allowing her to deal substantial Cryo damage with her skill.

3) Wriothesley

A new support for Wriothesley (Image via HoYoverse)

If you have been playing Genshin Impact for a while, you are likely aware of the current state of Cryo characters. Like Kamisato Ayaka, Wriothesley will also benefit from Escoffier’s Cryo resistance shred.

Currently, Wriothesley’s best playstyle revolves around Reverse Melt teams, but many players are growing tired of the Pyro element. If you prefer a pure Cryo team, Escoffier will be a game-changer. Thanks to her personal damage, Cryo resistance shred, and healing, you can create a strong team with Wriothesley, Furina, and a flex unit like Yelan or Candace.

4) Mavuika (Melt Team)

Escoffier can be good for Reverse Melt Mavuika teams (Image via HoYoverse)

Mavuika, the Pyro Archon, is arguably the best Pyro DPS in Genshin Impact. While her ideal team (Mavuika, Bennett, Xilonen, Citlali) already seems complete, there is no reason not to experiment with alternative compositions and fun playstyles.

On paper, Escoffier’s passive skill encourages Freeze teams, but that is not her only strength. Her Elemental Skill has surprisingly high scaling for a support character. If built correctly, she can function as a Cryo Xiangling. If you lack a solid unit for a Mavuika Reverse Melt team, Escoffier can fill the spot.

However, in a Mavuika team, Escoffier is only recommended if you do not have Citlali or Rosaria for the Melt playstyle.

