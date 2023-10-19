Best Genshin Impact Wriothesley build for Melt teams

Wriothesley's build in Melt teams is pretty similar to his other ideal comps in Genshin Impact, with Elemental Mastery being the key difference. For those who need a reminder, this character is a 5-star Cryo Catalyst. That means he can trigger Cryo attacks effortlessly with his Normal Attacks. Fortunately, his kit helps spam them fairly often.

This Genshin Impact guide covers everything Travelers should know about an optimal Wriothesley build in Melt teams. His weapons, artifacts (including stats), and teammates will be discussed below. Note that everything mentioned here holds as of Version 4.1. Later updates may introduce more content, but it won't be reflected here.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

How to build Wriothesley for Melt teams in Genshin Impact

Best weapons

Three of his best weapons in a Melt team comp (Image via HoYoverse)

Wriothesley's best weapons don't change too much based on his Genshin Impact team comp. If you want to use Wriothesley in a Melt lineup, here are his recommended Catalysts:

Cashflow Supervision: His signature weapon is his best overall option. CRIT Rate, ATK, Normal ATK SPD, and buffs to the user's Normal and Charged Attacks are useful.

His signature weapon is his best overall option. CRIT Rate, ATK, Normal ATK SPD, and buffs to the user's Normal and Charged Attacks are useful. Tulaytullah's Remembrance: This 5-star Catalyst is a solid substitute for Cashflow Supervision. It's great for providing CRIT DMG, Normal ATK SPD, and a buff to Normal Attack DMG.

This 5-star Catalyst is a solid substitute for Cashflow Supervision. It's great for providing CRIT DMG, Normal ATK SPD, and a buff to Normal Attack DMG. The Widsith: This 4-star weapon is fairly easy to get for F2P players, and its effect will almost always be helpful for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact.

This 4-star weapon is fairly easy to get for F2P players, and its effect will almost always be helpful for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact. Blackcliff Agate: It's not as good as many generic 5-star Catalysts, yet this 4-star option is easily obtainable for F2P players.

Most 5-star Catalysts can work if you happen to have them but lack Cashflow Supervision, Tulaytullah's Remembrance, or an R5 Widsith.

Best artifacts

Marechausse Hunter is his BIS set (Image via HoYoverse)

Wriothesley's best artifacts in Genshin Impact are as follows:

4-piece Marechaussee Hunter: +15% Normal and Charged Attack DMG is always valuable on this character. Similarly, Wriothesley easily modifies his own HP, ensuring that the CRIT Rate buffs are always active.

+15% Normal and Charged Attack DMG is always valuable on this character. Similarly, Wriothesley easily modifies his own HP, ensuring that the CRIT Rate buffs are always active. 4-piece Vermillion Hereafter: +18% ATK from the 2-piece set is nice. It's always easy to get the ATK buff from the 4-piece effect, as Wriothesley has no issue losing HP.

+18% ATK from the 2-piece set is nice. It's always easy to get the ATK buff from the 4-piece effect, as Wriothesley has no issue losing HP. 4-piece Shimenawa's Reminiscence: +18% ATK is still useful. Potentially getting a 50% buff to Normal and Charged ATK DMG in exchange for 15 Energy is also pretty solid.

As far as ideal artifact stats go, you should consider the following:

Sands of Eon: ATK% or Elemental Mastery

ATK% or Elemental Mastery Goblet of Eonothem: Cryo DMG%

Cryo DMG% Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate% or CRIT DMG%

If possible, try to get a 4-piece Marechausse Hunter with good stats on it since that's this character's best artifact set in Genshin Impact 4.1.

Best teammates

An example team comp you may wish to use (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some examples of good teammates for a Melt Wriothsley team comp in Genshin Impact:

Shenhe + Bennett + Xiangling

Kazuha + Bennett + Xiangling

Jean + Bennett + Nahida

Sucrose + Bennett + Dehya

Kazuha + Thoma + Diona

Generally speaking, you want a Pyro character or two, coupled with an Anemo or Cryo user for these melt teams. For instance, Kazuha is usually the best Anemo character, while Bennett is the best Pyro character.

