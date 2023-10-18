Wriothesley is a 5-star Cryo character in Genshin Impact. He is a Catalyst user and best used as an on-field main DPS unit that relies on his Normal and Charged Attacks to deal the most damage. Fortunately, he is very easy to build and has several weapon options in the game. That said, some players might get confused while choosing the best Catalyst for Wriothesley since there are so many choices.

This article will rank some of the best weapons for the Duke of the Fortress of Meropide based on their stats and skills in Genshin Impact.

The list will also include 4-star Catalysts with max refinements that can perform just as well as other 5-star options, if not better.

Genshin Impact: 7 best Catalysts for Wriothesley ranked

7) Ballad of the Boundless Blue (R5)

R5 Ballad of the Boundless Blue (Image via HoYoverse)

Ballad of the Boundless Blue is an event-exclusive weapon that can be obtained at max refinement for free by playing the Waterborne Poetry event in Genshin Impact.

It is an amazing F2P option for Wriothesley. Its Base ATK is pretty low, but the passive of the weapon at max refinement increases the user's Normal and Charged Attack DMG by 48% and 36%, respectively, at max stacks.

6) A Thousand Floating Dreams

A Thousand Floating Dreams (Image via HoYoverse)

A Thousand Floating Dreams is Nahida's signature weapon, but it can be a really good option for Wriothesley as well. It provides an insane amount of Elemental Mastery and Elemental DMG bonus, which makes it useful in Reverse Melt teams.

It is worth mentioning that using an ATK% Sands on Wriothesley would be advisable to get the best out of this build.

5) The Widsith (R5)

The Widsith at max refinement level (Image via HoYoverse)

The Widsith is arguably the best 4-star weapon for most Catalyst DPS units in Genshin Impact. It gives a massive CRIT DMG bonus from its sub-stat and provides an ATK%, Elemental DMG, or EM bonus randomly from its passive based on the status effect. At R5, it will be the best 4-star option for Wriothesley.

4) Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (R1)

Lost Prayer at refinement rank one (Image via HoYoverse)

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds is one of the best weapon choices for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact. It has a CRIT Rate sub-stat, which is always a nice bonus.

The Catalyst's passive increases the user's movement speed by 10%, allowing the user to land more hits and get more DPS. In addition, it provides an Elemental DMG bonus of up to 32% at R1 for even more damage.

3) Tome of the Eternal Flow (R1)

Tome of the Eternal Flow - R1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Tome of the Eternal Flow is a 5-star Catalyst. While its Base ATK is pretty low, it has the highest CRIT DMG sub-stat of 88.2% at level 90. Meanwhile, the passive increases the user's Charged Attack DMG significantly.

This Catalyst gets even better after unlocking Wriothesley's C1. The only downside of Tome of the Eternal Flow is that it does not have a Normal Attack buff.

2) Tulaytullah's Remembrance (R1)

Tulaytullah's Remembrance - R1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Tulaytullah's Remembrance is Wriothesley's second-best option in Genshin Impact. It has a pretty high Base ATK and a decent CRIT DMG sub-stat.

Furthermore, the weapon's passive increases the user's Normal Attack speed and significantly buffs their Normal Attack DMG, which makes it really good for Wriothesley's gameplay.

1) Cashflow Supervision

Cashflow Supervision - R1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Cashflow Supervision is a new 5-star Catalyst and Wriothesley's signature weapon. It has a high Base ATK and a nice CRIT Rate sub-stat. It also increases the unit's ATK by an insane amount and buffs their Normal and Charged Attack DMG from the passive. Cashflow Supervision has everything Wriothesley needs from a weapon and will always be his top choice.