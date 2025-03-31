Genshin Impact 5.6 drip marketing reveals Escoffier, an upcoming playable character

HoYoverse has officially revealed the new character Escoffier, who will be playable in Genshin Impact 5.6. As announced in the Genshin Impact 5.6 drip marketing post, Escoffier is a Cryo unit hailing from Fontaine and is the first Fontaine character to be released in quite some time (with the last one being Emilie in version 4.8). Escoffier is a completely novel character who has not been revealed or name-dropped anywhere before, so this is everyone's first glimpse at her.

Ad

This article provides more details regarding the upcoming character Escoffier, as introduced by HoYoverse in the official drip marketing post on X—including information about her expected release window in Genshin Impact 5.6.

Escoffier will be releasing in Genshin Impact 5.6

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

HoYoverse's official drip marketing post has now revealed that Escoffier will be the new character releasing in Genshin Impact 5.6, which is supposed to go live on May 7, 2025. As mentioned, this is Escoffier's first appearance ever, as she has not been mentioned by any Fontaine characters previously.

Escoffier is the ex-Head Chef of Hotel Debord from Fontaine, and has been introduced with the following details:

Vision: Cryo

Title: Tasteful Excellence

Lead Goose of Precision Gastronomy

Constellation: Dulciaria Structura

Ad

Additionally, here is what Navia — the president of Fontaine's Spina di Rosula — has to say about Escoffier:

"The Fairy of Fondant Felicity? The Towering Tyrant of Taste? Oh, Escoffier's hardly the terror the papers make her out to be. She simply loves cooking, and she can be a bit... strict about it. Is it so surprising that she doesn't respect those who don't take cooking seriously? Don't worry, I just know you'll get along — like cinnamon and vanilla!"

Ad

Escoffier release date speculation

Expand Tweet

Ad

While the exact banner release dates for Genshin Impact 5.6 have not yet been confirmed by HoYoverse, it is expected that the new version will be releasing on May 7, 2025 (according to standard release patterns).

In the absence of any confirmation regarding which phase of the update Escoffier's banner will be in, players can expect her release on either of these dates:

Phase I - May 7, 2025

- May 7, 2025 Phase II - May 27, 2025

More information about her release phase will be announced by HoYoverse in the Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream, which is a few weeks away.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact reveals new factions coming in Nod-Krai

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.