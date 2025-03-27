Genshin Impact 5.6 free weapon leaks: Sequence of Solitude stats, ascension materials, and best characters

The sequence of Solitude is rumored to be a new 4-star bow in Genshin Impact that might be available in version 5.6. Leaks about this bow have been sourced from the currently ongoing Genshin Impact 5.6 closed beta test. While information regarding how the Sequence of Solitude can be obtained — via events or any other means — has not yet been disclosed by the leakers, its stats and effects have been hinted at.

This article discusses these new leaks regarding the rumored 4-star Sequence of Solitude bow in Genshin Impact, including its stats, passive effects, as well as the best characters to equip it on.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and players are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

Genshin Impact Sequence of Solitude stats and effects, as per leaks

Credible leaker HomDGCat has revealed details about a possible upcoming free weapon in Genshin Impact 5.6. Possibly titled "Sequence of Solitude", this weapon is a 4-star bow that has the following stats:

Base ATK: 510

510 Secondary stat: 41.3% HP

At first glance, this bow looks like it might be used by HP-scaling characters, owing to the HP-based secondary stat. The following is its passive effect:

When an attack hits an opponent, the user deals AoE DMG equal to 40% / 50% / 60% / 70% / 80% of their Max HP at the enemy target's location. This effect can be triggered once every 15s.

The passive effect of the Sequence of Solitude further makes this bow a very niche weapon, as characters who scale off HP will be the only ones who can use it.

Genshin Impact Sequence of Solitude ascension materials, as per leaks

Possible ascension materials for Sequence of Solitude (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Leaker HomDGCat has also hinted at the Sequence of Solitude's possible ascension materials, which are as follows:

Fragment of an Ancient Chord x3

Chapter of an Ancient Chord x9

Movement of an Ancient Chord x9

Echo of an Ancient Chord x4

Cold-Cracked Shellshard x15

Warm Back-Shell x18

Blazing Prismshell x27

Meshing Gear x10

Mechanical Spur Gear x15

Artificed Dynamic Gear x18

Fragment, Chapter, Movement and Echo of an Ancient Chord can be farmed from the Echoes of Deep Tides (Fontaine weapon materials domain) on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Cold-Cracked Shellshard, Warm Back-Shell, and Blazing Prismshell are enemy drops that can be obtained by defeating Furnace Shell Mountain Weasels. These enemies can be found in the Atocpan area of Natlan, and you can navigate to their locations by using the Adventurer's Handbook.

Meshing Gear, Mechanical Spur Gear and Artificed Dynamic Gear are obtained by defeating Clockwork Meka present in various regions of Fontaine.

Best characters for Sequence of Solitude in Genshin Impact, as per leaks

HP-scaling characters like Yelan and Sigewinne can use this bow (Image via Hoyoverse)

As mentioned above, this free 4-star weapon has a very niche passive effect that cannot be used by many characters in the game. As of now, only two characters in Genshin Impact can make use of the Sequence of Solitude. They are:

Yelan (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Sigewinne (5-star Hydro)

Since Yelan is an HP-scaling unit whose ATK is based on her overall HP, the Sequence of Solitude bow can be a good free-to-play option for her.

Another character who can use this bow's passive effect to their advantage is Hydro healer/support Sigewinne, who relies on her total HP for better healing as well as damage output.

