Genshin Impact Finale of the Deep Galleries artifact guide: Best characters and how to get

The Genshin Impact 5.5 update introduced the Finale of the Deep Galleries artifact set, which is designed with Cryo damage dealers in mind. The set grants a bonus to Cryo DMG and offers a unique effect that activates when the user has zero Elemental Energy. With such a unique set being introduced in the game, several players must be wondering which characters are best suited for it.

Keeping that in mind, this article will cover everything related to the Finale of the Deep Galleries artifact set, including the best characters for it and how to get it in Genshin Impact.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and speculations and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt and await official confirmation.

Best characters for the Finale of the Deep Galleries artifact set in Genshin Impact

As of now, Cryo DPS and sub-DPS units can use this set because of its 2-piece bonus (Image via HoYoverse)

The Finale of the Deep Galleries artifact set provides a Cryo DMG bonus with its 2-piece effect, making it a viable choice for Cryo DPS and sub-DPS characters. The 4-piece effect activates when the user has zero Elemental Energy, increasing their Normal Attack and Elemental Burst DMG.

At present, there are no existing Genshin Impact characters who can fully utilize the 4-piece effect of the Finale of the Deep Galleries artifact set. However, the 2-piece effect, which grants a 15% Cryo DMG bonus, can be beneficial for many Cryo DPS and sub-DPS characters, such as Rosaria, Ayaka Wriothesley, and Ganyu.

This set is speculated to be Skirk's best-in-slot artifact set (Image via HoYoverse)

Recent leaks indicate that this artifact set is likely designed to be the best-in-slot artifact set for Skirk, a rumored upcoming 5-star Cryo character. Leaked information describes Skirk with a unique kit involving summoning a clone that will either mimic her attacks when she performs Normal Attacks or stay on the field to deal damage when she switches out.

According to these leaks, her Elemental Skill summons the clone, while her Elemental Burst causes her to switch out, leaving the clone on the battlefield. Because her playstyle may involve frequently depleting Elemental Energy and potentially dealing a majority of her damage via either Normal Attacks or Elemental Burst, the 4-piece effect of the Finale of the Deep Galleries set could be a strong fit for her.

Additionally, the set’s visual design resembles Skirk’s aesthetics, further suggesting a possible connection.

How to get the Finale of the Deep Galleries artifact set in Genshin Impact

Derelict Masonry Dock domain location on the map (Image via HoYoverse)

To obtain the Finale of the Deep Galleries artifact set, players must farm the Derelict Masonry Dock domain, located in the Atocpan region of Natlan. This domain also drops the Long Night’s Oath artifact set.

The Derelict Masonry Dock is found in the southwestern part of Atocpan. Players can access it by heading west from the Teleport Waypoint southwest of Remnants of Tetenanco. Unlike some domains that require puzzle-solving, this one can be unlocked simply by interacting with it, turning it into a Teleport Waypoint for quick access.

Once unlocked, players can repeatedly challenge the domain to farm the Finale of the Deep Galleries artifact set. Since artifact drops are random, using Condensed Resin is recommended to maximize efficiency by doubling the rewards per run.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

