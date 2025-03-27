Genshin Impact Long Night's Oath artifact guide: Best characters and how to get

The Long Night's Oath artifact set was introduced in the Genshin Impact 5.5 update. As a set tailor-made for enhancing Plunging Attack DMG, this set is a great option for many Plunge Attack DPS units in the game. You can farm this set from the Derelict Masonry Dock domain in the Natlan region.

This article will cover everything related to the Long Night's Oath artifact set, including the best characters for it and how to get it in Genshin Impact.

Best characters for the Long Night's Oath artifact set in Genshin Impact

Gaming, Varesa, and Xiao are the best options for this artifact set in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The Long Night's Oath artifact set provides significant bonuses to characters who rely on Plunging Attacks as their primary source of damage. The 2-piece bonus increases Plunging Attack DMG by 25%, making it immediately beneficial for characters that frequently perform this type of attack.

The 4-piece bonus further enhances Plunging Attack DMG by granting stacks when the equipping character's Plunging Attack, Charged Attack, or Elemental Skill hits an opponent. Each stack boosts Plunging Attack DMG by 15%, stacking up to five times. This allows characters that frequently execute Plunging Attacks to achieve significant damage boosts over time.

Due to these bonuses, the following characters can utilize the set effectively:

Varesa (Electro, Catalyst user) : As a Plunge Attack dealer, Varesa's abilities align well with the bonuses provided by the Long Night's Oath artifact set. This set is basically her best-in-slot artifact set.

: As a Plunge Attack dealer, Varesa's abilities align well with the bonuses provided by the Long Night's Oath artifact set. This set is basically her best-in-slot artifact set. Xiao (Anemo, Polearm user) : Known for his Plunging Attack-focused playstyle during his Elemental Burst, Xiao can gain a respectable damage boost from this artifact set.

: Known for his Plunging Attack-focused playstyle during his Elemental Burst, Xiao can gain a respectable damage boost from this artifact set. Gaming (Pyro, Claymore user): Gaming can also make effective use of this artifact set, benefiting from its Plunging Attack damage buffs.

Also read: Genshin Impact Varesa build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and more

How to get the Long Night's Oath artifact set in Genshin Impact

Derelict Masonry Dock domain location on map (Image via HoYoverse)

To obtain the Long Night's Oath artifact set, you must farm the Derelict Masonry Dock domain, located in the Atocpan region of Natlan. This domain also drops the Finale of the Deep Galleries artifact set.

The Derelict Masonry Dock domain is situated in the southwest portion of the Atocpan region on the map. You can reach it by following the path and heading west from the Teleport Waypoint, located southwest of Remnants of Tetenanco.

Unlike some domains that require solving puzzles, this one can be unlocked simply by interacting with it. Following the interaction, it becomes a Teleport Waypoint for convenient access.

Once the domain is unlocked, players can challenge it repeatedly to farm the Long Night's Oath artifacts. Since artifact drops are randomized, using Condensed Resin can speed up the farming process by doubling the rewards per run.

By equipping the right characters with this set, you can maximize Plunging Attack damage and optimize your team's overall performance during intense combat.

