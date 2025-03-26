Genshin Impact: How to get Long Night's Oath and Finale of the Deep Galleries artifact sets

The Long Night's Oath and Finale of the Deep Galleries are two new artifact sets introduced with the release of the Genshin Impact 5.5 update. From being a great set for Cryo units to enhancing the Plunge damage of your main DPS characters, these sets offer a variety of options to enhance the damage output of some of your favorite units in the game.

To get to these artifact sets, you must gain access to the Derelict Masonry Dock domain, which has been introduced in the new Atocpan region of Natlan. This guide will help you unlock the domain and gain access to the Long Night's Oath and Finale of the Deep Galleries artifact sets in Genshin Impact.

How to farm Long Night's Oath and Finale of the Deep Galleries artifact sets in Genshin Impact

The Derelict Masonry Dock domain location on the map (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, to farm the Long Night's Oath and Finale of the Deep Galleries artifact sets, you must gain access to the new Atocpan region and unlock the Derelict Masonry Dock domain. It is recommended to first unlock the Statue of the Seven in the Atocpan region so that you can see the various locations and unlockable Teleport Waypoints on the map.

After gaining access to the new region, open the map and find the Derelict Masonry Dock domain in the southwest end of the Atocpan region. Select the 'Navigate' option from the map to pin the domain's location on your mini-map so it is easier to get to it.

Derelict Masonry Dock domain overview (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you find the domain on the map, locate the Teleport Waypoint southwest of Remnants of Tetenanco and head toward it. You can either teleport directly to this Waypoint (if you have it unlocked) or travel to it from whichever nearest Waypoint you have available.

After reaching the above-mentioned Teleport Waypoint, keep going further along the road and head west. You will eventually reach the Derelict Masonry Dock domain. Interact with it to unlock it, and you should be able to farm the Long Night's Oath and Finale of the Deep Galleries artifact sets at your convenience.

