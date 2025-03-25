Genshin Impact leak hints at Durin becoming a playable character in future

Durin is a giant dragon that fell in Dragonspine before the narrative of Genshin Impact. The latest leaks shared by @hxg_diluc on X suggest that he may soon be introduced as a playable character in the game. This will be the first time a character who has passed away in the storyline becomes playable.

Ad

Read on to learn more about Durin and his playability status in Genshin Impact, as per leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks by @hxg_diluc on X. Thus, the information herein should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Durin may be released as a playable character in Genshin Impact, according to leaks

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

@hxg_diluc and Full Stop Chan are reliable leakers who have accurately predicted several character banners in the past. They recently shared a new bit of info, suggesting that Durin, the dragon that was slain by Dvalin in Dragonspine, may be introduced as a playable character in future updates.

The leakers suggest that in his playable form, Durin may use the short male character model, similar to Venti's.

For those unaware, Durin was a dragon artificially created by Rhinedottir, aka Gold, who is one of the Hexenzirkel. She also created Albedo. 500 years prior to the game's events during the Cataclysm, Durin attacked the city of Mondstadt, and Dvalin fought him. The latter defeated him and his corpse fell in Dragonspine's Wyrnrest Valley.

Ad

Also read: What is Hexenzirkel in Genshin Impact? Secret society members explained

When to expect more information about Durin

Expand Tweet

Ad

Players should learn more about Durin in the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.6 update. According to another notable leaker, UTeyvat, the game's narrative may shift toward Mondstadt in the next update, where Travelers could experience new Mondstadt-related quests and challenge a new Weekly Boss.

Considering Durin is a part of the region's history, it would be the perfect time to shed more light on the dragon and his possible return.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.