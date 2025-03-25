Genshin Impact 5.6 leaks share chess-themed weekly boss location and details

Several recent leaks have suggested that Genshin Impact's narrative may return to Mondstadt in the version 5.6 update. Among the various bits of information, one particular leak from Selee Leaks claims a new weekly boss themed after a chessboard will be added to the title in the upcoming patch. They have also shared details about the boss' gameplay mechanics.

Read on to learn more about the chess-themed weekly boss coming to Genshin Impact, according to leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and players are advised to take it with a pinch of salt.

Genshin Impact 5.6 leaks disclose a new weekly boss and its location

As mentioned above, the new weekly boss monster coming to Genshin Impact in version 5.6 is rumoured to be inspired by a chessboard, and players may have to fight against some chess pieces.

Here's what the leaker has said about the boss fight:

"In the first phase, you need to defeat two pieces. In the second phase, the pieces are a King and a Queen — they must be defeated at the same time. If you defeat one and leave the other, the defeated one will be revived after a while."

This bit suggests that the boss fight against the new enemy will consist of two phases, where the players may have to fight any two random chess pieces in the first half and the King and Queen in the second.

Moreover, Travelers may be required to defeat both the King and the Queen simultaneously. Failing to do so may allow them to revive themselves, thus extending the fight.

Where to find the new chessboard weekly boss in Genshin Impact 5.6

Seele Leaks has also leaked the location of the upcoming weekly boss. According to them, players may be able to find the domain for this challenge at the beach, east of the Temple of the Lion domain.

Considering leaker UTeyvat recently suggested the game's narrative might shift to Mondstadt in version 5.6, the weekly boss might be unlockable by participating in an upcoming quest in the region.

We will update more information about the weekly boss as it is discovered.

