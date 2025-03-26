Genshin Impact Iansan build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and more

Iansan is a new 4-star Electro unit released in Genshin Impact 5.5. Like Varesa, the character hails from Natlan's Collective of Plenty tribe. Her choice of weapon is a Polearm, and her kit is designed to synergize well with Varesa (and any other ATK-scaling DPS unit). She is a buffer, whose skills make her one of the best 4-star support options in the game.

This article discusses the best build for Iansan in Genshin Impact, including her optimal weapons, artifacts, teams, and talent priorities.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

Best weapons for Iansan in Genshin Impact

1) Engulfing Lightning

5-star Polearm Engulfing Lightning (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Raiden Shogun's signature 5-star Polearm can serve as Iansan's best-in-slot weapon. Engulfing Lightning provides a massive Energy Recharge boost, which is very useful for Iansan. Since the character needs to constantly use her Elemental Burst (with which she buffs her teammates), it is necessary for her to have plenty of Energy Recharge.

Additionally, Engulfing Lightning enhances the user's ATK based on their total Energy Recharge. Since Iansan's ATK buff for teammates scales off her own ATK, this weapon is a sound choice for her.

2) Calamity Queller

5-star Polearm Calamity Queller (Image via HoYoverse)

If you own Shenhe's signature weapon, Calamity Queller, you should consider equipping it on Iansan, as it has a very high base ATK.

Additionally, Calamity Queller's passive further increases the user's ATK. For this reason, it is a great weapon for boosting Iansan's overall ATK.

3) Skyward Spine

5-star Polearm Skyward Spine (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Skyward Spine, a 5-star Standard Banner Polearm, has decent Energy Recharge substats that Iansan can make use of.

If you don't have any other 5-star Polearm that you can equip on Iansan, consider choosing Skyward Spine.

4) Tamayuratei no Ohanashi

4-star Polearm Tamayuratei no Ohanashi (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Tamayuratei no Ohanashi is a free-to-play weapon. If you own the 4-star Polearm, you can equip it on Iansan.

At Refinement Rank 5, Tamayuratei no Ohanashi provides a 40% ATK boost and an additional 30/6% Energy Recharge. Iansan can benefit greatly from both.

5) Favonius Lance

4-star Polearm Favonius Lance (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Favonius Lance is a great 4-star weapon choice for any character who needs a decent amount of Energy Recharge.

Apart from having Energy Recharge as a secondary stat, Favonius Lance also generates extra Energy for its user, thanks to its passive effect.

Best artifacts for Iansan in Genshin Impact

1) Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City

Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City is Iansan's best-in-sloy artifact set (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The 4-piece Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City is Iansan's best artifact set. Not only does it generate Energy for the character, but it also allows her to provide additional Elemental DMG buffs to allies.

Make sure Iansan has the following main stats on her artifact pieces:

Sands: ATK% or Energy Recharge

ATK% or Energy Recharge Goblet: ATK%

ATK% Circlet: ATK%

2) Noblesse Oblige

Noblesse Oblige is an alternate choice that works well (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

If you have another party member holding Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City (whose buffs don't stack), it would be best to equip Iansan with a different artifact set.

In that case, Noblesse Oblige is the second-best option for Iansan. Its 4-piece bonus effect increases all party members' ATK by 20%.

Use the following main stats for the artifact pieces:

Sands: ATK% or Energy Recharge

ATK% or Energy Recharge Goblet: ATK%

ATK% Circlet: ATK%

Best teams for Iansan in Genshin Impact

Iansan, Varesa, Furina, Xianyun (Image via HoYovers)

Since Iansan is a buffer who can increase the damage of all ATK-scaling DPS characters, she can fit into a variety of team compositions. The buff that Iansan provides increases based on the active character's movement, so units that move around a lot during combat will benefit the most when paired with her.

Here are some of the best teams for Iansan:

Iansan + Varesa + Furina + Xianyun

Iansan + Kinich + Emilie + Xiangling

Iansan + Mavuika + Bennett + Citlali

Iansan + Xiao + Xianyun + Faruzan

Iansan + Clorinde + Mavuika + Chevreuse

Talent priority for Iansan in Genshin Impact

Make sure to focus on the following Talent priorities while building Iansan:

Elemental Burst > Elemental Skill > Normal Attack

Since Iansan's buffs are based on her Elemental Burst, make sure you level it up to the maximum. As she is mainly a support unit, leveling up her Elemental Skill or her Normal Attack is not really recommended.

