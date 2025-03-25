  • home icon
Genshin Impact 5.5 early patch notes: New characters, region, artifact sets, bosses, and more

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Mar 25, 2025 11:38 GMT
Genshin Impact 5.5 Patch notes
Genshin Impact 5.5 is set to arrive on March 26 (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact 5.5 patch will release on March 26, 2025. From new playable characters to reruns and gameplay events, the upcoming update is stacked full of content that travelers will be able to enjoy when the patch goes live. This version will also introduce a new area to Natlan, full of puzzles and other activities.

This article will go over all of the known content coming to the game with the Genshin Impact 5.5 update.

Genshin Impact 5.5 patch notes: Banners, new regions, and more

Character Banners and weapons

Here are the character banners and weapons for version 5.5:

Phase 1

  • Varesa (5-star)
  • Xianyun (5-star)
  • Iansan (4-star)
  • Gaming (4-star)
  • Chevreuse (4-star)

Phase 2

  • Xilonen (5-star)
  • Venti (4-star)

The weapon banner for Phase 1 is currently known and will feature the following:

  • Sturdy Bone (Sword)
  • Fruitful Hook (Claymore)
  • Mountain-Bracing Bolt (Polearm)
  • Waveriding Whirl (Catalyst)
  • Flower-Wreathed Feathers (Bow)
  • Vivid Notions (Catalyst)
  • Crane's Echoing Call

Venti and Xilonen will also get their 5-star signature weapons when their banner drops later during the Genshin Impact 5.5 update.

New region

New Area (Image via HoYoverse)
New Area (Image via HoYoverse)

Two new areas will be added to the game when version 5.5 releases:

  • The Sacred Mountain: "Great Volcano of Tollan"
  • Land of Primal Flame: "The Sacred City of Tollan"

Both of these areas will come with their own set of puzzles, quests, and more activities to engage in.

New world boss

The Stone-Hearted Final Form of Flowing Flame will be a new enemy boss that will be added to the game in the upcoming update.

New Artifact Sets

New artifacts (Image via HoYoverse)
New artifacts (Image via HoYoverse)

Two new artifact sets will come with the Genshin Impact 5.5 update:

  • Long Night's Oath
  • Finale of the Deep Galleries

Events

Version 5.5 of Genshin Impact will feature the following events for players to participate in:

  • Tournament in Glory and Bloom
  • Quirky Quaky Arena
  • Rhythm Ball Meztli
  • Unlimited Fighting Championship
  • Overflowing Favor

Tournament in Glory of Bloom, version 5.5's flagship event, will reward players with various prizes such as Primogems, Crown, and a free copy of the 4-star character, Ororon.

QoL Changes

During the Genshin Impact version 5.5 Special Program, the developers shared a set of QoL changes and system optimizations arriving with the update:

  • Any artifact defined using Sanctifying Elixir will get two guaranteed rolls on the substats you selected.
  • Treasure compass will mark more chests alongside Monetoos in the Plenty of Collectives area.
  • New undisclosed plan for the mailing system.
  • Clicking on a boss icon on the map will allow you to quickly navigate to its location.

A few more bug fixes are expected to arrive when the official patch notes are revealed before version 5.5's official release.

Edited by Angad Sharma
