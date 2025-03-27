Genshin Impact Sunset-Blue Obsidian Ring location guide and where to use

The Sunset-Blue Obsidian Ring is a new item introduced in Genshin Impact 5.5. Like other Obsidian Rings added in previous versions, it can also be used to unlock a secret tribal space in Natlan (belonging to the Collective of Plenty). The Sunset-Blue Obsidian Ring must be crafted by collecting three Sunset-Blue Obsidian Fragments.

Ad

This guide explains the different ways to obtain the Sunset-Blue Obsidian Fragments in Natlan and how to use the Sunset-Blue Obsidian Ring to unlock the Collective of Plenty's tribal secret space.

How to obtain Sunset-Blue Obsidian Fragments in Genshin Impact

Sunset-Blue Obsidian Fragments can be obtained by opening Precious Chests and Luxurious Chests in the Atocpan region of Natlan. You can acquire them while exploring the Collective of Plenty tribal area and by completing the three Warrior's challenges in this region.

Ad

Trending

1) Precious/Luxurious Chests

You can get Sunset-Blue Obsidian Fragments by opening Precious/Luxurious Chests (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

Every Precious and Luxurious Chest you find in the Atocpan region gives you a chance to obtain a Sunset-Blue Obsidian Fragment. However, its drop rate is based entirely on RNG, so it might take a while before you can collect all three Fragments necessary to craft the Sunset-Blue Obsidian Ring.

Ad

2) Warrior's Challenges

There are a total of three Warrior's Challenges that can be completed in the Atocpan region. Clearing them rewards you with a Common Chest, an Exquisite Chest, and a Precious Chest. Opening these Precious Chests can also give you Sunset-Blue Obsidian Fragments.

Warrior's Challenge 1: Urubamba

Location of Urubamba's challenge (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

Master Trainer Urubamba can be found in the northeast area of the Atocpan region. To get to him, teleport to the waypoint directly northeast of the Atocpan Statue of the Seven and jump down the cliff to reach Urubamba.

Ad

Warrior's Challenge 2: Ma'chah

Location of Ma'chah's challenge (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

To unlock Master Trainer Ma'Chah's challenge, you must first complete the "Is Intensity Really the Key?" world quest. Following this, you can find Ma'Chah at the location marked on the map. To get to him, teleport to the waypoint northwest of the Atocpan Statue of the Seven and head further west.

Ad

Warrior's Challenge 3: Runa

Location of Runa's challenge (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

Master Trainer Runa is located on the southern side of the Atocpan region. Teleport to the waypoint northeast of the Derelict Masonry Dock domain, then head southeast to find Runa.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Lava Dragon Statue boss guide: Location, rewards, and tips

Where to use Sunset-Blue Obsidian Ring in Genshin Impact

Once you have collected three different Sunset-Blue Obsidian Fragments, you can craft them to form a Sunset-Blue Obsidian Ring. You will need this Ring to unlock the Collective of Plenty's tribal secret space, located near the Collective of Plenty's Obsidian Totem Pole.

Ad

Ad

To get to this area, teleport to the Collective of Plenty Obsidian Totem Pole, then turn west and jump straight down. Follow the wooden path to reach the entrance of the Collective of Plenty's tribal secret space. Use the Sunset-Blue Obsidian Ring that you crafted to enter this place and collect the rewards.

Also read: Genshin Impact The Forsaken Sea of Wisdom quest guide

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.