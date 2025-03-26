Genshin Impact The Forsaken Sea of Wisdom quest guide

In Genshin Impact, The Chronicler of the Crumbling City world quest takes you deeper into the realm hidden beneath the Great Volcano of Tollan. By completing this quest series, you will learn about the ancient mechanisms of the dragons of Natlan and what remains of their history in Genshin Impact.

As you venture deeper into the Ancient Sacred Mountain, you will come across a Secret Source Servant levitating in the middle of a giant platform. By talking to it, you will learn about something called Astral Assemblages being destabilized. To power up the city in the Ancient Sacred Mountain, you must complete two exploration quests: The Forsaken Sea of Wisdom and Sealed Site of Sacrifice.

In this guide, we will focus on The Forsaken Sea of Wisdom quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: The Forsaken Sea of Wisdom Quest Walkthrough

Try to Activate the Astral Assemblage(s)

Sea of Shifting Sentience location (Image via HoYoverse)

To progress in The Forsaken Sea of Wisdom quest, head to the Sea of Shifting Sentience on the west side of the Ancient Sacred Mountain region. From the platform where you found the Secret Source Servant, start heading west. Use the Yumkasaur Spiritsconce to quickly reach the floating island on the west side.

Use the Yumkasaur Spiritsconce to reach the Sea of Shifting Sentience (Image via HoYoverse)

After reaching the island, continue west to find a weakened wall with a Yumkasaur Spiritsconce in front of it. Transform into a Yumkasaur and jump over the wall to find the entrance. Then, cross a narrow floating bridge to reach the teleport waypoint in the Sea of Shifting Sentience.

Teleport point in Sea of Shifting Sentience (Image via HoYoverse)

Just ahead of the teleport waypoint is a giant lake of hot liquid phlogiston. You will find a Koholasaur inside it. Indwell this Koholasaur and head towards the giant fireball — the Astral Assemblage that the Traveler is looking for.

Activate Astral Assemblage (Image via HoYoverse)

You can use a nearby Spiritway to reach it easily. Then, activate the Astral Assemblage.

Charge the Astral Assemblage(s)

Defeat the slimes (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the nearby location marked on the map, where you will find a few Pyro Slimes holding a Secret Source Servant hostage. Defeat them to free the servant, and as a reward, it will repair the nearby broken Spiritway for you.

Now, transform into a Koholasaur and take the Spiritway. At the end of the path, you will find a pool of liquid phlogiston. Immerse yourself in it to charge the Astral Assemblage.

Ignore the enemy and keep going (Image via HoYoverse)

Then, proceed to the next location, where another pool of lava awaits. The location will be marked on your map. On the way, you will encounter some Abyssal monsters, but you can ignore them and keep going. You will need to climb to reach the lava pool. Once there, you must fight a Tenebrous Mimiflora. Defeat it, then take a dip in the lava pool.

Fight the Tenebrous Mimiflora (Image via HoYoverse)

After emerging from the pool, you will find a Spiritway right next to it. Take the Spiritway to reach the third lava pool. However, this pool lacks phlogiston, so you must find a way to fill it.

Tatankasaurs are cute and useful (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the nearby Tatankasaur to break a weak wall. This will cause a giant pillar of solidified phlogiston to fall into the pool. Now, immerse yourself in the third and final pool.

Try to Activate the Astral Assemblage(s)

Corrupted Astral Assemblage (Image via HoYoverse)

Return to the Astral Assemblage, the giant glowing fire sphere. However, you will find that it has been corrupted by Abyssal energy, causing a sudden rise in phlogiston levels in the area.

Activate six Iridescent Beams (Image via HoYoverse)

Now comes the difficult part. You must go around the Astral Assemblage and activate six Iridescent Beams to defeat the Abyss entities. Mobile characters such as Chasca, Mavuika, and Kinich will be helpful here, as falling into the phlogiston will likely cause instant death. You can also use Koholasaur Spiritsconces to travel quickly over the phlogiston.

Re-activate the Astral Assemblage(s)

The Forsaken Sea of Wisdom quest finished (Image via HoYoverse)

After defeating the Abyss, use the Spiritway to return to the Astral Assemblage and re-activate it.

Congratulations! You have completed The Forsaken Sea of Wisdom quest in Genshin Impact. Completing the quest rewards you with two luxurious chests.

After finishing the quest, take the Spiritway next to the Astral Assemblage to proceed to the Sealed Site of Sacrifice quest in Genshin Impact.

