Genshin Impact Where Once There Were Arms Aplenty quest guide

Where Once There Were Arms Aplenty is the third-to-last quest in the Chronicler of the Crumbling City world quest series in Genshin Impact. Just like the previous two quests, you will need to clear a site contaminated with Abyssal energy for this one.

To unlock Where Once There Were Arms Aplenty, you must first complete Where Once Force Was Reversed, which is located on the west side of Dragons' Residence in the Ancient Sacred Mountain region. After completing that quest, return to the big Secret Source Servant and ask it about the next site that needs to be purified.

Doing so will begin the Where Once There Were Arms Aplenty quest in Genshin Impact. Follow this guide for a detailed walkthrough of the same.

Genshin Impact: Where Once There Were Arms Aplenty quest walkthrough

Where Once There Were Arms Aplenty quest location (Image via HoYoverse)

After speaking with the big Secret Source Servant, it will direct you to a site in the north called Ruined Armament Workshop.

Hilichurals on the contaminated site (Image via HoYoverse)

Upon arriving there, you will find the area overrun by Hilichurls and tainted with Abyssal Corrosion. After defeating the first wave of Hilichurls, Abyssal Oozes will begin to spawn.

Defeat all enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

A second wave will bring more Hilichurls, along with Rifthounds and a Tenebrous Mimiflor, followed by additional Abyssal Oozes. Be sure to have a healer in your party to counter the corrosion inflicted by the Rifthounds and the attacks from the Abyssal Oozes. Continue fighting until the only remaining threat is the corrupted mud balls.

Use Tatankasaur to break the mud balls (Image via HoYoverse)

To destroy the Abyssal Oozes (or "mud balls", as Paimon calls them), you will need a Collective of Plenty character like Varesa or Iansan. However, if you do not have a character from the Bodybuilder Tribe, you can use the Tatankasaur Spiritsconce nearby to transform into the creature and use its charged attack ability to break through all the Abyssal Oozes.

Remove the contamination by activating the mechanism (Image via HoYoverse)

Once all the Abyssal Oozes have been destroyed, you will gain access to the mechanism corrupted by Abyssal contamination. Activate the mechanism in the center of the platform to cleanse the site of Abyssal energy.

Finishing the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

This marks the end of Where Once There Were Arms Aplenty in Genshin Impact. Completing this quest rewards you with the third and final Phlogiston Unit, along with the following treasure chests:

1 x Precious Chest

1 x Exquisite Chest

1 x Common Chest

After completing this quest, you will be one step closer to the finale of the Chronicler of the Crumbling City quest series in Genshin Impact. Also note that Finishing Where Once There Were Arms Aplenty automatically unlocks The End of the Road quest.

