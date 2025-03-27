Genshin Impact In Search of a Hidden Heart quest guide

With the release of Genshin Impact version 5.5, Travelers can finally explore the Great Volcano of Tollan, which has been visible since the addition of the Natlan region in version 5.0. After six months, HoYoverse finally introduced the volcano, and it is nothing short of impressive.

Hidden beneath the Great Volcano of Tollan is the ancient city of dragons, known as the Ancient Sacred Mountain. To enter the volcano, you must complete two quests: The Way Into the Mountain and Nahuatzin's Leap.

After entering the volcano, you will begin the Chronicler of the Crumbling City world quest series, which features 10 quests. In this guide, we will go through In Search of a Hidden Heart, a minor quest that is part of the Chronicler of the Crumbling City series in Genshin Impact.

Previous Quest: Genshin Impact The Frozen, Rekindling Land quest guide

How to unlock the In Search of a Hidden Heart quest in Genshin Impact

The region underneath Ancient Sacred Mountain (Image via HoYoverse)

To unlock the In Search of a Hidden Heart quest, you must first complete Nahuatzin's Leap to enter the volcano. After that, finish The Frozen, Rekindling Land quest, where you activate two sealed Astral Assemblages as instructed by a Secret Source Servant named Amaru.

Going down using Celestial Axis (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the Astral Assemblages are activated, you can use the Celestial Axis to reach the lower region of the Ancient Sacred Mountain and complete The Frozen, Rekindling Land quest.

After finishing this quest, In Search of a Hidden Heart will automatically be unlocked. You can find it under the Chronicler of the Crumbling City series in the World Quests tab of your quest menu.

Going to the quest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Selecting the quest will place a marker on the map, leading to a teleport point and a small gathering of Secret Source Servants. Talk to the large servant to begin In Search of a Hidden Heart.

How to complete the In Search of a Hidden Heart quest in Genshin Impact

In Search of a Hidden Heart is a simple quest that serves as an intermediate step leading to other quests in the Chronicler of the Crumbling City series.

Ask a question to Secret Source Servant (Image via HoYoverse)

To complete it, simply ask the Secret Source Servant, "How do we enter the Heart of the Sacred Mountain?"

The servant will reveal the location and explain that you need a permit to enter the Heart of the Sacred Mountain. That concludes the quest.

After finishing the Q&A with the Secret Source Dragon, you will unlock the following quests in Genshin Impact: Where Once There Was a Calculation Array and Once, the Sacred Seat of Judgment.

