Genshin Impact Nahuatzin's Leap quest guide: How to enter volcano in Natlan

Ever since the introduction of Natlan in Genshin Impact, the Sacred Mountain volcano in the southwest of the region has caught the attention of all players. With the release of the 5.5 update, HoYoverse has added the Atocpan region of Natlan, featuring the Collective of Plenty tribe, the Sacred Mountain volcano, and more.

Players can finally explore the Sacred Mountain volcano, but it is not available right away. You have to complete a couple of world quests to unlock the region hidden beneath the volcano. First, you must complete The Way Into the Mountain quest, which is available by talking to two kids in the Collective of Plenty tribe.

After finishing The Way Into the Mountain quest, you will automatically unlock Nahuatzin's Leap quest. This quest is also part of the Path to the Flaming Peaks world quest. Follow this walkthrough to learn how to find and complete Nahuatzin's Leap quest in Genshin Impact.

Previous Quest: Genshin Impact The Way Into the Mountain quest guide

How to Unlock Nahuatzin's Leap Quest in Genshin Impact

Nahuatzin's Leap quest location (Image via HoYoverse)

To unlock Nahuatzin's Leap quest, you must first complete The Way Into the Mountain quest. This is a short quest where you must defeat groups of Abyssal enemies to unlock a Spiritway leading to the top of the Sacred Mountain volcano.

Go to the Skyfire Circlet

Take the Spiritway (Image via HoYoverse)

After unlocking the Spiritway in The Way Into the Mountain quest, you can start Nahuatzin's Leap quest right away. The first task is to take the Spiritway to reach the Skyfire Circlet. You can find the Spiritway right in front of the ruins near the Fallingstar Fields.

Next to the Spiritway, there will also be a Kohalasauran Spiritsconce. You can use it to transform into a Kohalasaur or use a character capable of riding the Spiritway, such as Mavuika or Mualani.

Go to the Top of the Skyfire Circlet

You have reached Skyfire Circlet (Image via HoYoverse)

After reaching the Skyfire Circlet, you will need to head to the very end of the peak. There will be a teleport waypoint right where you land. Be sure to activate it for future use.

Iridescent Inscription mechanism (Image via HoYoverse)

From the teleport waypoint, go north to find an Iridescent Inscription near a mechanism. Touch the inscription to activate the mechanism, which will spawn a Qucusaur spirit.

Flying using Qucusaur (Image via HoYoverse)

Indwell a nearby Qucusaur and follow the spirit to the very end to reach the top of the Skyfire Circlet. At the peak, you will find another teleport waypoint and a Pyroculus waiting for you.

This weird Qucusaur steals cute dragon robot (Image via HoYoverse)

As you are about to activate the teleport waypoint, you will spot a dragon-shaped machine being picked up by a Qucusaur, which then dives into the volcano.

Leap into the Crater

Diving into the volcano (Image via HoYoverse)

Following the steps of the unusual Qucusaur, the Traveler decides to jump into the volcano as well. Use the Qucusaur Spiritsconce at the edge of the circlet and dive into the volcano.

Pitch dark room at the end of the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

As you reach the bottom, you will be teleported into a pitch-black room. This marks the completion of Nahuatzin's Leap quest in Genshin Impact.

Nahuatzin's Leap quest rewards

Here are the rewards for completing Nahuatzin's Leap quest in Genshin Impact:

40 × Primogems

2 × Hero’s Wit

33,000 × Mora

3 × Mystic Enhancement Ore

