Genshin Impact: 6 things you should know about Great Volcano of Tollan

In the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.5 update, scheduled for release on March 26, 2025, players will have the opportunity to explore the Great Volcano of Tollan in the southwestern region of Natlan. This update will also introduce the Collective of Plenty tribe, which resides near the volcano and draws deep cultural and lifestyle inspiration from its presence.

We discuss six things you should know about the Great Volcano of Tollan in Genshin Impact.

6 things to know about the Great Volcano of Tollan in Genshin Impact

1) Geographical significance

As mentioned, the Great Volcano of Tollan is in the southwest region of Natlan, within the area known as Atocpan. It stands as a major landmark, shaping the land and climate around it. The heat and eruptions from the volcano have created lava flows, hot springs, and rocky landscapes.

2) Volcanic activity

Eruptions from the Great Volcano (Image via HoYoverse)

The Great Volcano of Tollan is still active, meaning it erupts from time to time, releasing lava and ash. These eruptions have helped form the land over many years, creating tough but fertile ground.

The volcano's heat also affects the weather, making the area dry but rich in minerals. The lava flows and underground heat have formed natural hot springs and geysers, which the local tribes use as important resources for daily life.

3) Cultural importance

Collective of Plenty tribe in Natlan (Image via HoYoverse)

The Collective of Plenty is one of the six tribes in Natlan and resides near the Great Volcano. The tribe is renowned for its bodybuilding competitions and contests of strength, reflecting its deep connection to the volcano's formidable presence.

4) Agricultural benefits

The fertile soil around the volcano allows the Collective of Plenty to cultivate some of the best fruits and vegetables in Natlan. This agricultural abundance is a direct result of the nutrient-rich volcanic soil.

5) A place of ancient legends

Remnants of Tetenanco (Image via HoYoverse)

The Great Volcano of Tollan was once home to ancient dragons, with their palace believed to be hidden beneath the magma. According to legend, Waxaklahun Ubah Kan stole the primal fire in the form of Pyrophosphorite. The volcano is also the battleground where Xbalanque defeated Xiuhcoatl, a dragon that had been corrupted by the Abyss.

6) Connection to the Golden Entreaties

The two Golden Entreaties are deeply connected to the Great Volcano of Tollan, and bringing both to the volcano is believed to remove the Flamelord's Blessing from a Saurian. This highlights the volcano’s significance in Natlan’s mystical energies.

Overall, the Great Volcano of Tollan represents the region’s balance between nature’s power and human adaptability, offering players a unique exploration experience.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

