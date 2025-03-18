Genshin Impact reveals Collective of Plenty tribe: Tatankasaurus, volcanoes, and more

HoYoverse recently introduced the Collective of Plenty tribe, a new addition to the Natlan region set to be introduced in the Genshin Impact 5.5 update. This tribe is located in the southwestern region of Natlan, near the Great Volcano of Tollan. The update will allow players to explore this new area with unique environmental characteristics as well as two new characters, Varesa and Iansan, who are members of this tribe.

Keeping that in mind, this article will go over everything we know so far about the Collective of the Plenty tribe in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact reveals Collective of Plenty tribe in Natlan

The Collective of Plenty is a tribe known for its emphasis on physical fitness and competitive spirit. The people of this tribe focus on testing their strength and endurance through various activities.

Due to the volcanic soil in the region, the land is highly fertile and produces exceptionally sweet and juicy fruits, which is how the tribe got its name. However, living near an active volcano presents challenges. Eruptions can cause falling rocks and other hazards, making survival in the area difficult.

A new feature in the update is the ability to transform into the Tatankasaurus, a Saurian from the Collective of Plenty tribe. This allows players to break through large chunks of Pulverite and travel briefly across water or liquid Phlogiston. These abilities will be useful for exploring the region, as they help players navigate difficult terrain and obstacles.

The Great Volcano of Tollan plays a significant role in the tribe's way of life. It is considered a sacred mountain with a deep historical background. Beneath the volcano lies the Sacred City of Tollan, built by the Dragonborn.

Over time, the magma beneath the city has caused disturbances, slowly awakening parts of the city. Players will be able to enter this area using special methods and uncover details about the "Flamelord's Blessing" and the mysteries related to their Little One.

More about Collective of Plenty tribe's upcoming characters: Varesa and Iansan

The Genshin Impact 5.5 update will also introduce Varesa and Iansan, two characters who belong to the Collective of Plenty tribe. Varesa is a five-star Electro Catalyst user who specializes in Plunging Attacks. Her abilities allow her to enter the Fiery Passion state, enhancing her Electro damage and unlocking a special Elemental Burst with a reduced energy cost.

Iansan, who is known as Varesa’s coach and one of the six heroes of Natlan, is a four-star Electro Polearm user. She provides support to her team by increasing the on-field character’s attack and healing allies. Her buffs scale based on the movement of her teammates.

