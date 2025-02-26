Best characters for Genshin Impact 5.5 Spiral Abyss as per leaks

The Spiral Abyss enemy lineup for the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.5 has been leaked. It features several world bosses on both halves of Floor 12. Defeating all the enemies is pretty easy, but doing so can take a while, which is unfavorable in the Spiral Abyss due to the time limit. Luckily, multiple buffs are active on each chamber of the Abyss, and using the right characters can help you clear Floor 12 quickly.

We briefly cover the leaked Spiral Abyss Floor 12 enemy lineup and list the best characters you can use to defeat them in Genshin Impact 5.5.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Best characters for Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in Genshin Impact 5.5, per leaks

Floor 12 - First half

Here is a list of all the enemies that will be featured in the first halves of all three chambers on Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 5.5, as per leaks via HomDGCat:

Chamber 1

Large Shatterstone Breacher Primus x 1 - 981,259 HP

Abyss Lector: Violet Lightning x 1 - 665,972 HP

Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames x 1 - 665,972 HP

Burning-Aflame Wayob Manifestation x 1 - 954002 HP

Chamber 2

Perpetual Mechanical Array x 1 - 2,472,028 HP

Ruin Scout x 1 - 648,907 HP

Ruin Grader x 1 - 827,772 HP

Chamber 3

Emperor of Fire and Iron x 1 - 1,996,561 HP

Fluid Avatar of Lava x 1 - 1,264,488 HP

Eremite Desert Clearwater x 1 - 598,968 HP

Eremite Sunfrost x 1 - 598,968 HP

HomDGCat is a reliable source for leaks so the Spiral Abyss enemy lineup is also likely credible.

Furina, Ayaka, and Neuvillette (Image via HoYoverse)

At any rate, listed below are the best characters you can use to defeat the enemies in the first half of Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in Genshin Impact:

Furina

Neuvillette

Wriothesley

Ayato

Childe

Ayaka

Ganyu

Kokomi

Xingqiu

Yelan

The first and third chambers have a few Pyro enemies, so using Hydro and Cryo characters would be best. Moreover, the first half of Floor 12 in this Spiral Abyss reset buffs the character's Elemental Skill Hydro DMG, so someone like Furina can easily wipe the floor.

However, even if you don't have a good Hydro unit, Cryo characters are also good against the enemies in the first half. They can also easily break the Electro Abyss Lector's shield. As for the enemies in the second chamber, they can be defeated by characters of any element so you don't have to worry about elemental immunity. That said, bringing a Pyro main DPS is still highly unadvised for obvious reasons.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.5 banners, 4-star characters, and rerun leaks

Floor 12 - Second half

Below is a list of all the enemies that are expected to be in the second half of Spiral Abyss Floor in the Genshin Impact 5.5 update:

Chamber 1

Eremite Floral Ring-Dancer x1 - 681,430 HP

Jadeplume Terrorshroom x1 - 1,908,004 HP

Chamber 2

Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network (ASIMON) x1 - 2,472,028 HP

Chamber 3

Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device x1 - 4,325,881 HP

Xiao, Xianyun, and Nahida (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the best characters to use against the enemies in the second half of Spiral Abyss Floor 12:

Xiao

Gaming

Xianyun

Varesa

Diluc

Nahida

Alhaitham

Tighnari

Raiden Shogun

Fischl

Kuki Shinobu

Yae Miko

Thanks to the buffs active in the second half that increase the characters' Plunging Attack DMG, characters like Xiao, Gaming, and even Diluc when paired with Xianyun are the best options. Notably, Varesa is also expected to be a Plunging Attack DPS unit, making her another good character to bring in the second half.

Besides the characters who are good at dealing Plunging Attack DMG, you can bring Dendro and Electro characters, such as Nahida, Alhaitham, Kuki Shinobu, Raiden Shogun, Yae Miko, and Fischl. While the Dendro characters won't be that effective against the Jadeplume Terrorshroom, they will be useful against ASIMON who is in the second chamber.

