Genshin Impact reveals version 5.5 event calendar

HoYoverse has officially unveiled the event schedule for the Genshin Impact 5.5 update, which is set to launch on March 26, 2025. This update will introduce various limited-time events, ranging from combat challenges and co-op activities to rhythm-based mini-games. Players will have the opportunity to earn valuable rewards, including Primogems, character enhancement materials, and a free 4-star character.

Keeping that in mind, this article goes over the events calendar for the Genshin Impact 5.5 update.

Genshin Impact 5.5 events calendar

1) "Run Varesa!"

"Run Varesa!" is a Community event that will become available when the Genshin Impact 5.5 update goes live on March 26, 2025. It will last till April 2, 2025. During the event, players can participate in certain activities and earn 30 Primogems.

2) A "Tranquil" Day

A "Tranquil" Day is an online Web event that will also go live on March 26, 2025. It will be available until April 2, 2025. During the event, players can participate in certain activities and complete various objectives to earn a total of 80 Primogems as rewards.

3) Tournament of Glory in Bloom

The Tournament of Glory in Bloom event in version 5.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

The Tournament of Glory in Bloom event will become available in the Genshin Impact 5.5 update on March 28, 2025, and go on till April 14, 2025. It is a combat-based event where players must earn "Sacred Flame Crystals" through various trials.

The event consists of two main activities: the Bloomflower Trials, which involve an inter-tribe contest requiring specific characters in teams for offensive and defensive battles, and the Saurian Treasure Seeker, a treasure-hunting minigame where players guide Saurians across a game board in search of valuable rewards.

By participating in these challenges, players can earn a total of 960 Primogems and other rewards, with the opportunity to claim a free copy of the 4-star character Ororon upon event completion.

4) Unlimited Fighting Championship

The Unlimited Fighting Championship event in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The Unlimited Fighting Championship event will go live from April 7, 2025, to April 21, 2025. This combat event challenges players to reduce the boss’s HP as much as possible to earn higher-level medals and rewards. Each stage consists of two rounds: in the first half, Travelers must follow specific stage rules to gain buffs, which will then be used in the second half.

During the second phase, players have a limited time to use these buffs to deplete the boss’ HP bars and secure better rewards. Completing the event will grant valuable rewards, including 420 Primogems, talent level-up materials, and other in-game resources.

5) Overflowing Favor

The Overflowing Favor event (Image via HoYoverse)

The Overflowing Favor event will be available in the Genshin Impact 5.5 update from April 14, 2025, to April 21, 2025. During this event, players can claim double rewards from Talent Level-Up material domains by using Original Resin.

This provides a great opportunity to efficiently farm essential materials for character progression. The event has a limited number of bonus claims per day, encouraging players to plan their resource farming strategically.

6) Quirky Quaking Arena

The Quirky Quaking Arena event in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The Quirky Quaking Arena event will go live on April 21, 2025, and last until May 2, 2025. It is a co-op event where players can participate in various co-op-based challenges and collect Adventure Coins. They can also use their character's special skills to gain an advantage and collect coins more effectively.

Successfully participating in the event will allow players to earn various rewards, including 420 Primogems, character enhancement materials, and other valuable in-game items.

7) Rhythm Ball Meztli

The Rhythm Ball Meztli event in version 5.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

The Rhythm Ball Meztli event will become available from April 28, 2025, and last until May 6, 2025. In this event, players must control a bar to return incoming Pinballs and break various bricks to achieve higher scores and rewards. The challenge involves either reaching a high score within the time limit or defeating Rhythm Bosses as quickly as possible.

Players can also imbue the bar with their character's Elemental Type, altering the Pinball’s element to trigger reactions and clear challenges more effectively. Completing the event will grant valuable rewards, including 420 Primogems, Mora, and enhancement materials.

