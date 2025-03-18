10 most popular characters in Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss

The Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss introduced formidable enemies, pushing players to optimize their teams. Recently, well-known leaker @hxg_diluc shared usage statistics on X, revealing the most popular characters in this version of the Abyss.

Recently released 5-star units like Mavuika and Citlali remain among the top picks, while characters like Furina, Neuvillette, and Kazuha have regained popularity as compared to the previous iteration.

This data offers valuable insight for players looking to invest in effective characters for endgame content. This article explores the top 10 most-used characters in the Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss.

Also read: Best characters for Genshin Impact 5.5 Spiral Abyss as per leaks

Most picked characters in Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss

Here is a table showcasing the top 10 most frequently used characters in the Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss, along with their respective usage rates.

S. No. Character Name Usage Rate Percentage 1 Furina 96.7% 2 Xilonen 92.6% 3 Neuvillette 88.5% 4 Citlali 82.8% 5 Kaedehara Kazuha 81% 6 Mavuika 68.1% 7 Bennett 68% 8 Baizhu 44.6% 9 Arlecchino 39.7% 10 Yelan 38.4%

Based on the collected data, the Hydro Archon Furina remains the most favored character in the Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss, boasting an impressive 96.7% usage rate. As a top-tier support, she significantly enhances team damage while also contributing notable off-field Hydro damage through her Elemental Skill.

Xilonen secured the second spot with a usage percentage rate of 92.6%. Her exceptional synergy across multiple team compositions and powerful elemental damage buffs make her a highly recommended player choice. She enhances team performance by significantly reducing enemy resistance, providing a substantial boost to overall damage output.

Following Xilonen, Neuvillette secured the spot with a usage rate percentage of 88.5%. He is an exceptional Hydro main DPS unit who can deal a massive amount of damage through his Hydro beam. Moreover, he synergizes perfectly with many of the support units that are present in this top 10 list.

In fourth place, Citlali boasts an 82.8% usage rate, solidifying her role as a powerful Cryo support and sheilder. Her kit revolves around providing strong Cryo shields and maximizing on Melt reactions.

Right behind her, Kazuha claims the fifth spot with an 81% usage rate. As a versatile Anemo support, he provides invaluable crowd control and elemental resistance shredding through his Swirl reactions. His Elemental Skill and Burst not only group enemies but also amplify team damage, making him a core pick for many elemental teams, especially those focused on Hydro, Pyro, Electro, or Cryo reactions.

Baizhu, Yelan, and Bennett (Image via HoYoverse)

Support units like Bennett, Baizhu, and Yelan also secured spots in the top 10 most popular characters in the Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss list with respectable usage rates.

Bennett’s powerful healing and attack buffs make him a must-have in almost all team compositions, while Baizhu provides sheilds and a massive amount of healing. Yelan’s strong off-field Hydro application and damage boost make her a great choice for reaction-based teams, solidifying their roles as essential supports in the Abyss.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

