Genshin Impact: All Natlan characters ranked

Natlan characters have unique mechanics compared to the other nations in Genshin Impact. However, the Nightsoul Blessing is a mechanic that every Natlan character possesses, and it is a certain combat state activated through Nightsoul points. The characters from Natlan can obtain these points from Elemental Skills, Bursts, or Ascension passives.

All Natlan characters are designed around the Nightsoul mechanics, giving them unique traversal abilities. Chasca is an example of this, as she can fly briefly using her Elemental Skill.

Two more Natlan characters will also be added to the roster in the upcoming 5.5 version. This article will rank the best Natlan characters based on their overall value.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

All Natlan characters ranked in Genshin Impact

10) Kachina

Screenshot of Kachina (Image via HoYoverse)

Kachina is a free Natlan character, obtainable after completing a bit of the 5.0 Archon Quest. You must play the main quest until you meet and talk to Kachina to obtain her.

She primarily deals off-field geo damage and is used as a buffer since she can use the scroll set. When the user triggers a reaction, the scroll artefact set provides up to 40 per cent elemental damage increase to the involved elements. Additionally, all party members will gain this damage bonus.

Although the game has better alternatives like Ororon and Iansan, she has some decent team options for use.

9) Ororon

Screenshot of Ororon (Image via HoYoverse)

Ororon was a 4* from the Masters of the Night-Wind tribe, who was released during 5.2. It was announced that he would be free in the 5.5 version, so claim your free Ororon.

He is a special character who focuses on the electro-charged reaction and deals considerable damage in these electro-charged comps.

Ororon is better in multi-target scenarios, and he can use the scroll set to amplify the team's damage.

8) Chasca

Screenshot of Chasca (Image via HoYoverse)

Chasca was an unusual DPS character released during the 5.2 version. Despite being anemo, she deals more damage to other elements than her own.

During the charged attack of her elemental skill, she gains special bullets called Shadowhunt shells. These bullets transform into different elements that, in return, depend on her team's elements. Due to this skill, she can effectively deal more reaction-based damage, but only to a single enemy.

7) Mualani

Screenshot of Mualani (Image via HoYoverse)

Mualani was the first Natlan character released in the 5.0 version. She is a hydro-catalyst from the People of the Springs tribe.

Like other Natlan characters, she focuses on a different reaction archetype: vaporize. She boasts good base multipliers and big damage numbers with the vaporize reaction. Thus, players generally use Mualani for speed-running content.

Her only drawback is that she has limited team options, and most of Mualani's best teams are built around Vaporize.

6) Kinich

Screenshot of Kinich (Image via HoYoverse)

Kinich was the first male Natlan character and a 5-star. His kit design was unusual and focused on niche reactions. Most Kinich team comps revolve around Burning and Burgeon, as he gains more Nightsoul points when these reactions affect enemies.

His damage is more single-target oriented, but he is still one of the top DPS characters in the game.

5) Varesa

Screenshot of Varesa (Image via YouTube/Genshin Impact)

Varesa is an upcoming Natlan character in the 5.5 version. She is an electro-catalyst user whose primary source of damage is plunge attacks.

She has huge damage multipliers on her talents and doesn't need to depend on reaction-based teams. Varesa's attacks have a big area of effect, which means she is good at dealing with multiple enemies.

During the 5.5 livestream, it was revealed that Iansan would be a 4-star on Varesa's banner. Coincidentally, Iansan is also one of her best support characters.

4) Iansan

Screenshot of Iansan (Image via YouTube/Genshin Impact)

Iansan is an upcoming character in the 5.5 update of Genshin. She is an electro-polearm character and a 4*. During the live stream, it was revealed that she would be a support.

After looking at her kit, she might be a Bennett 2.0. She increases the base attack and heals the active character quite a bit. At talent level 10 of her burst, she can provide a 690 base attack bonus. Her healing value equals 60 per cent of her attack and can be triggered every 2.8 seconds when Iansan restores Nightsoul points.

On top of this, she can utilize the scroll artefact set, which increases the elemental damage of characters in her party.

3) Mavuika

Screenshot of Mavuika (Image via HoYoverse)

Mavuika is arguably one of the best DPS characters to be released in Natlan. Her premium team option with Xilonen and Citlali can effortlessly do much damage and one-shot most bosses.

Even her free-to-play team options deal a lot of damage. Apart from her DPS capabilities, she can be an off-field pyro support for Mualani and Kinich. She adds great value for newer accounts as she can easily clear most content.

2) Citlali

Screenshot of Citlali (Image via HoYoverse)

Although this might surprise you, Citlali is a great support character with multiple team options. She is a cryo shielder who provides 20 per cent res shred for pyro and hydro elements.

Despite her shield being weaker than Zhongli's, she replaces him in some places, an example being the Arlecchino melt-vape comps. Citlali applies cryo when off-field, which greatly benefits melt teams, and her ultimate also deals significant damage with the melt reaction. She even buffs the freeze teams by reducing the enemies' hydro resistance.

1) Xilonen

Screenshot of Xilonen (Image via HoYoverse)

Xilonen is one of the best supports released during Natlan. She can fit in almost any team except the anemo and dendro options. Her elemental skill provides up to 36 per cent res shred.

It is easy to build her, as she doesn't need any crit artefacts. Her res shred doesn't depend on any other attributes and only increases with the talent level. Xilonen's ultimate heals the active character, so she even has good teams with Furina.

Xilonen is the perfect pick if you are looking for a versatile support character with healing and buffing options.

