Varesa, the athlete hailing from the Nation of War, will be our next playable character in the Genshin Impact 5.5 update. She will officially join the roster when the 5.5 update goes live on March 26, 2025. The update is set to bring the much anticipated tribe of Natlan, the Collective of Plenty, among other things, such as events and new regions for travelers to explore.

This article will cover the release date and time for Varesa with the Genshin Impact 5.5 update.

Varesa release date and time in the Genshin Impact 5.5 version

The upcoming playable 5-star character in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Version 5.5 of Genshin Impact will bring two new playable characters: Varesa and Iansan. Both hail from the Collective of Plenty tribe of Natlan and will be featured during the first phase of the update. The patch will go live across all regions on March 26, 2025, at around 11 am (UTC+8). Here is a countdown till the update releases in a few weeks.

Besides the new characters, version 5.5 will feature three 5-star reruns that you can try to obtain using your saved-up Primogems or Fates.

Genshin Impact 5.5 banner schedule

Genshin Impact's version 5.5 update will be divided into two phases, with Phase 1 starting from March 26, 2025, when the patch officially goes live. Phase 2 of the update will begin on April 15, 2025, and will last till the end of version 5.5.

Here are the known characters that will get a rate-up during each phase of the update:

Phase 1 (March 26, 2025)

Varesa (5-star)

Xianyun (5-star)

Iansan (4-star)

Phase 2 (April 15, 2025)

Xilonen (5-star)

Venti (5-star)

Additionally, each of the 5-star characters will receive a rate-up Event Wish for their weapons, including the new catalyst for Varesa called Vivid Notions.

