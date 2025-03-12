Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream codes release date and time

On its X account, HoYoverse recently announced the Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream, set to premiere on March 14, 2025, at 8 am (UTC-4). During this Special program, the developers will provide a glimpse into the upcoming content, events, and character banners for the new update. They will also announce three limited-time codes that can be redeemed for 300 Primogems and other in-game rewards.

This article provides the release date and time of the Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream, along with its redemption codes and how to redeem them.

Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream codes date and countdown

As mentioned, the Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream is scheduled for March 14, 2025, at 8 am (UTC-4). As with previous Special Programs, the livestream will be premiered on Genshin Impact’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.

During the livestream, HoYoverse will release three limited-time redemption codes that can be claimed for Primogems worth 300, Hero’s Wit, Mora, and other rewards. These codes will only be available for a day, so players should redeem them as soon as possible.

Note: This setion of the article will be updated with the livestream codes as soon as the Special Program goes live.

Below are the timings for the Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream based on different time zones:

Pacific Standard Time (PST) : March 14, 2025, 5 am

: March 14, 2025, 5 am Mountain Standard Time (MST) : March 14, 2025, 6 am

: March 14, 2025, 6 am Central Standard Time (CST) : March 14, 2025, 7 am

: March 14, 2025, 7 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) : March 14, 2025, 8 am

: March 14, 2025, 8 am Western European Time (WET) : March 14, 2025, 12 pm

: March 14, 2025, 12 pm Central European Time (CET) : March 14, 2025, 1 pm

: March 14, 2025, 1 pm Eastern European Time (EET) : March 14, 2025, 2 pm

: March 14, 2025, 2 pm India Standard Time (IST) : March 14, 2025, 5:30 pm

: March 14, 2025, 5:30 pm China Standard Time (CST) : March 14, 2025, 8 pm

: March 14, 2025, 8 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST): March 14, 2025, 9 pm

A universal countdown timer is also available below, showing the remaining time until the Special Program airs across all regions.

How to redeem the livestream codes

Redeem the Genshin Impact Special Program codes quickly (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can redeem the Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream codes through three methods: in-game, via the official Genshin Impact website, or using the HoYoLAB app. Here is a guide on how to do so via each of these methods:

Method 1: Redeeming in-game

Open Genshin Impact and go to the Paimon Menu.

Click on "Settings" and navigate to the "Account" section.

Select "Redeem Code" and input the code.

Confirm the redemption to receive rewards via the in-game mail.

Method 2: Redeeming via the official website

Visit HoYoverse’s official redemption site.

Log in with your HoYoverse account.

Select the correct server linked to your account.

Enter the redemption code and click "Redeem."

Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox.

Method 3: Redeeming via the HoYoLAB app

Open the HoYoLAB app and log in with your HoYoverse account.

In the Genshin Impact tab, navigate to the HoYo Guides section.

Click on the redemption codes that have not been redeemed yet.

Rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox.

