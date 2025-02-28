Genshin Impact 5.4 second half (Phase 2) event schedule

The second phase of the Genshin Impact 5.4 update will begin on March 4, 2025, featuring new events and banners. This includes Furina and Wriothesley's long-awaited reruns and a couple of minor events. Travelers can participate in these limited-time events to earn rewards, such as Primogems and level-up materials.

Fortunately, HoYoverse has shared the complete events schedule for the second phase of the Genshin Impact 5.4 update.

Genshin Impact 5.4 Phase II events preview

Banners

Here's a list of all the characters who will be featured on the Event Wishes during the second half of Genshin Impact 5.4:

Furina (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Wriothesley (5-star Cryo)

(5-star Cryo) Charlotte (4-star Cryo)

(4-star Cryo) Chongyun (4-star Cryo)

(4-star Cryo) Mika (4-star Cryo)

Additionally, here is a list of all the weapons featured on the Epitome Invocation Wish:

Splendor of Tranquil Waters (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Cashflow Supervision (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) Favonius Sword (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) Sacrificial Greatsword (4-star Claymore)

(4-star Claymore) Dragon's Bane (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Sacrificial Fragments (4-star Catalyst)

(4-star Catalyst) Rust (4-star Bow)

The banners will be released on March 4, 2025, at 6 pm and will be available until March 25, 2025, at 2:59 pm (server time).

Event - Invasive Fish Wrangler

There's a new fishing event in Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

Invasive Fish Wrangler is a new fishing event in Fontaine that will begin on March 5, 2025, and end on March 17, 2025. During its run, players will visit different locations, depending on the stage requirements, and catch various types of invasive fish using the fishing net to acquire Wrangler Points and win rewards. The event can be played in both single mode and co-op mode.

Naturally, players will get Primogems and other rewards for completing the event.

Event - Reel Ad-Venture

A filming event with Xavier (Image via HoYoverse)

The Reel Ad-Venture event will begin on March 12, 2025, and end on March 24, 2025. During its run, Travelers will reunite with Xavier and help him edit his ad videos according to the planned script. Completing the challenges will give players Primogems and other in-game rewards.

Ley Line Overflow

Ley Line Overflow rerun (Image via HoYoverse)

The Ley Line Overflow event will also return in the second phase of version 5.4. It will start on March 17, 2025, and end on March 24, 2025. During its run, Travelers can obtain double Mora and Character EXP rewards from the Ley Lines.

