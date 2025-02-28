Genshin Impact 5.4 Furina banner 4-stars, weapons, release date and countdown

Furina in Genshin Impact is set to get her second rerun banner in the second phase of version 5.4. It will be released on March 4, 2025, at 6 pm, and will be available for three weeks. The developers have revealed all the 4-star characters who will be featured on it, along with the items that will be on the weapon banner.
This article will cover all the 4-star characters featured alongside Furina and the weapon banner for the second phase of Genshin Impact 5.4. Additionally, Travelers can find a countdown till Furina's banners are available on Asian, European, and American servers.
Genshin Impact 5.4 Furina banner and release countdown
According to the official X post, the following characters will be featured on Furina's banner during the second phase of version 5.4:
- Charlotte (Cryo - Catalyst)
- Chongyun (Cryo - Claymore)
- Mika (Cryo - Polearm)
All three of them are Cryo characters and are pretty decent.
Listed below are all the weapons that will be available on the weapon banner in the second half:
- Splendor of Tranquil Waters (5-star Sword)
- Cashflow Supervision (5-star Catalyst)
- Favonius Sword (4-star Sword)
- Sacrificial Greatsword (4-star Claymore)
- Dragon's Bane (4-star Polearm)
- Sacrificial Fragments (4-star Catalyst)
- Rust (4-star Bow)
Splendor of Tranquil Waters and Cashflow Supervision are Furina and Wriothesley's signature weapons, respectively, and will receive a major drop rate boost. Both are solid CRIT weapons and players can try their luck on the banner if they want.
Furina banner countdown
While Furina's banner is scheduled to release on March 4, 2025, at 6 pm, the exact release timings on each server will differ due to the difference in time zones.
For reference, here are the time zones used for each in-game server:
- Asia - UTC+8
- Europe - UTC+1
- America - UTC-5
Travelers can find a countdown for Furina's banner for all three servers below.
Asia
Furina's banner will arrive first on the Asian server on March 4, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC+8).
Europe
The second phase banners will be available on the European server on March 4, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC+1).
America
Furina's available will be released last on the American server on March 4, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC-5).
As mentioned, Furina's banner will be available for three weeks. She is one of the best supports and sub-DPS units in the game so it is a great chance to get her.
