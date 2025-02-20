Best characters to team with Mizuki in Genshin Impact

Yumemizuki Mizuki is the new 5-star character introduced in the Genshin Impact 5.4. She is an Anemo Catalyst user known for her ability to enhance Swirl reactions and provide off-field support. Her unique kit makes her a valuable addition to various team compositions. When choosing teammates for Mizuki, it’s important to consider characters who can trigger elemental reactions and deal off-field damage.

That said, here are some of the best characters to use with Mizuki in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Best characters for Yumemizuki Mizuki

As mentioned above, while choosing characters for Yumemizuki Mizuki, it is important to note that she works best with units that belong to one of the four main elements: Pyro, Cryo, Electro, and Hydro, as these are the elements that can swirl with Anemo, and will also benefit from each other's reactions.

Moreover, characters who can consistently apply their respective elements off-field would be the best-in-slot for her. Here are some of the best characters for Mizuki from each of the above-mentioned elements:

Best Electro Characters to pair with Mizuki

Raiden Shogun, Ororon, and Yae Miko in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Ororon

Yae Miko

Raiden Shogun

Ororon is a strong Electro character that pairs well with Mizuki. His ability to apply Electro off-field and deal damage makes him a valuable addition to any team, especially Electro-Charged ones. Ororon can also benefit from the Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City artifact set, which provides a significant boost to elemental damage.

Yae Miko and Raiden Shogun are excellent choices for an Electro team with Yumemizuki Mizuki. Their Electro application and respectable off-field damage capabilities make them a strong partner for Mizuki.

Best Hydro Characters to pair with Mizuki

Furina is one of the best Hydro units in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Furina

Furina is one of the best Hydro characters to team up with Mizuki. She provides significant off-field Hydro damage and buffs to the entire team. Her health-drain mechanic synergizes well with Mizuki’s healing abilities, making them a strong combination.

Best Pyro Characters to pair with Mizuki

Xiangling and Mavuika in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Xiangling

Mavuika

Xiangling and the Pyro Archon, Mavuika, are always great options for teams that require off-field Pyro damage. Their Pyro application is consistent and can deal great damage in single-target as well as AoE scenarios. Add Mizuki to this combination, and you will have consistent high damage-dealing Pyro application to aid you in triggering Swirl reactions as well as Vaporize and Melts.

Best Cryo Characters to pair with Mizuki

Citlali and Rosaria in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Citlali

Rosaria

Citlali and Rosaria are reliable Cryo characters that pair well with Mizuki. Their ability to apply Cryo off-field and deal a respectable amount of damage makes them a strong choice for Mizuki's Swirl teams that can use the Melt reactions as well. Their consistent Cryo application ensures that the Swirl and Melt reactions can be triggered effectively.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

