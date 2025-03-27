Genshin Impact The Frozen, Rekindling Land quest guide

The Genshin Impact 5.5 update has introduced the Chronicler of the Crumbling world quest series. This questline takes you to the Ancient Sacred Mountain region, hidden beneath the Great Volcano of Tollan.

To start the Chronicler of the Crumbling world quest series, you must first complete the Nahuatzin's Leap quest. At the end of this quest, the Traveler dives into the Great Volcano of Tollan and ends up in a pitch-dark room.

After finishing Nahuatzin's Leap, you will automatically begin The Frozen, Rekindling Land quest in Genshin Impact. This quest involves unlocking and exploring the Ancient Sacred Mountain region, reaching its depths, the city of ancient dragons that has remained unexplored for 500 years.

Previous quest: Genshin Impact Nahuatzin's Leap quest guide

Genshin Impact: The Frozen, Rekindling Land walkthrough

Follow the path as it lights up

Activate the mechanism in the dark room (Image via HoYoverse)

After falling into the dark room, look for a teleport point nearby. Then, walk ahead to find a locked door. Fortunately, your little saurian companion knows how to open it. Follow it to the center of the room, where you will find a switch to activate a mechanism.

Follow the path as it lights up (Image via HoYoverse)

Upon activation, liquid phlogiston will start flowing down the path, unlocking the door. Continue following it until you reach a Secret Source Servant.

Ehecatl, your temporary new companion (Image via HoYoverse)

Talk to the Secret Source Servant, who will reveal its name as Ehecatl. It will start following you and unlock a door ahead. Enter the room to find a large chamber with a mechanism at its center. Explore the area and activate the mechanism to unlock the Ancient Sacred Mountain's map.

Unlocking Ancient Sacred Mountain (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlocking the map rewards you with the Rendezvous with Ruin achievement. From there, continue exploring and head south to find another Secret Source Servant on a platform.

Go to this Secret Source Servant (Image via HoYoverse)

Interact with the Secret Source Servant, who will then task you with finding two Astral Assemblages. This will unlock two new quests: The Forsaken Sea of Wisdom and Sealed Site of Sacrifice.

The Forsaken Sea of Wisdom Quest

Activate Astral Assemblage (Image via HoYoverse)

To complete the Forsaken Sea of Wisdom quest in Genshin Impact, head to the western island of Ancient Sacred Mountain. There, you must activate an Astral Assemblage by solving various puzzles and defeating Abyssal enemies.

For a detailed walkthrough, check: Genshin Impact The Forsaken Sea of Wisdom quest guide

Sealed Site of Sacrifice quest

Sealed Astral Assemblage (Image via HoYoverse)

After finishing The Forsaken Sea of Wisdom quest, you will find a Spiritway leading to the southern island of the Ancient Sacred Mountain. From there, keep heading south to reach a giant staircase leading to a sealed Astral Assemblage.

The staircase will be in disarray and must be arranged correctly. You will need to use the special charge ability of the Tatankasaur or a Collective of Plenty character like Varesa to hit the stairs and move them into the correct positions.

Arrange the stairs (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the staircase is properly arranged, use the special charge attack to hit the sealed Astral Assemblage, break the seal, and activate it to complete the Sealed Site of Sacrifice quest in Genshin Impact.

For a detailed walkthrough, check: Genshin Impact Sealed Site of Sacrifice quest guide

Go to the Celestial Axis

Celestial Axis location (Image via HoYoverse)

After activating both Astral Assemblages, head to the Celestial Axis, the center of the Ancient Sacred Mountain, where you will meet the last Secret Source Servant who reveals its name to be Amaru. It will ask you to activate the Celestial Axis and proceed deeper into the region. Activating it rewards you with the Axial Rotation achievement.

Using Celestial Axis (Image via HoYoverse)

After a final conversation with Amaru, The Frozen, Rekindling Land quest will conclude, granting the following rewards:

40x Primogems

4x Hero’s Wit

33,500 Mora

4x Mystic Enhancement Ore

Completing The Frozen, Rekindling Land quest unlocks the lower area of Ancient Sacred Mountain. From here, you can begin the In Search of a Hidden Heart quest and further progress through the Chronicler of the Crumbling world quest series.

