Genshin Impact Where Once Force Was Reversed quest guide

Where Once Force Was Reversed is a sub-quest in the Chronicler of the Crumbling City quest series in Genshin Impact. This world quest chain takes you to the city of ancient dragons, known as the Ancient Sacred Mountain. As you explore this region and complete The Frozen, The Rekindling Land quest, you will discover the bottom layer of the Ancient Sacred Mountain.

Ad

Upon entering the underground region of the Ancient Sacred Mountain in Genshin Impact, you will start the In Search of a Hidden Heart quest, which unlocks the Once, the Sacred Seat of Judgment and Where Once There Was a Calculation Array sub-quests. Once you complete these two quests, you can start a third quest called Where Once Force Was Reversed.

Follow this guide to learn how to complete the Where Once Force Was Reversed quest in Genshin Impact.

Ad

Trending

Previous Quest: Genshin Impact Where Once There Was a Calculation Array quest guide

Genshin Impact: Where Once Force Was Reversed quest walkthrough

Where Once Force Was Reversed quest location (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the Once, the Sacred Seat of Judgment and Where Once There Was a Calculation Array sub-quests, go to the large Secret Source Servant and talk to it. Ask for the location of the next site affected by Abyssal Corrosion. Doing so will start the Where Once Force Was Reversed sub-quest.

Ad

Head west from the Secret Source Servant to reach the quest location named Heart of Force Inversion in Ancient Sacred Mountain. Keep going west until you find a teleport point.

Save the servant from mages (Image via HoYoverse)

Near the teleport point, you will see a Secret Source Servant attacked by two Pyro Abyss Mages. Defeat them to free the servant. Afterward, follow the servant to a floating mechanism. Unfortunately, it gets hit by Abyssal Ooze, causing you to fall into the liquid phlogiston.

Ad

Secret Source Servant creates a solid platform (Image via HoYoverse)

The Secret Source Servant will create solid phlogiston land for you to stand on. Follow it to the lava waterfall ahead. The servant will solidify the waterfall, allowing you to transform into a Tepetlisaur and climb up the solidified waterfall.

Ad

Activate the mechanism (Image via HoYoverse)

At the top, you will find a small pool of lava with a mechanism inside. Carefully jump to it and activate the solidification process. Then, climb the waterfall again and follow the path above.

Ad

Secret Source Servant stranded (Image via HoYoverse)

At the end of the path, you will find a Secret Source Servant stranded on a small floating island. You and Little One must work together to save the servant.

Ad

Puzzle with Little One (Image via HoYoverse)

Let Little One stand on top of the mechanical cube on the right while you stand on the left. This will cause the mechanical cube to rise, reaching the floating island. The Secret Source Servant will then stand on the mechanical cube. Glide down to the ground, which will balance the weight and return the cubes to their original positions.

Ad

Let the servant on the cube (Image via HoYoverse)

Now, follow the Secret Source Servant, and it will solidify another waterfall. Climb the waterfall to find a teleport point. Next to it is the site affected by Abyssal Corrosion.

Ad

Remove the Abyssal Oozes (Image via HoYoverse)

To remove the corrosion, transform into a Tepetlisaur and use its ability to activate mines located under the Abyssal Oozes.

Ad

Once the Abyssal Corrosion is cleansed, the pool at the site will fill with liquid phlogiston, triggering a cut scene.

Chests at the end of the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

As a reward for completing this Genshin Impact quest, you will receive:

Ad

1 x Luxurious Chest

1 x Exquisite Chest

1 x Common Chest

After looting the chests, you can go to the solidified waterfall in front of you and collect the second Phlogiston unit. This marks the end of the Where Once Force Was Reversed quest in Genshin Impact.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.